‘Excited’ Lowry says he’s ready for another shot at Major glory

Shane Lowry knows Rory McIlroy is the massive favourite for this week’s PGA Championship but he believes he has the mental strength and the experience to grab another slice of Major glory for himself.

The Clara native feels close to hitting top form again and after sandwiching his best ever performance in the Masters between top-10 finishes on two Pete Dye courses in The Players and the RBC Heritage, he has high hopes of making his presence felt on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

“I suppose the only thing I’d say going there, not that I’m like reigning Open champion, but the fact I’ve managed to win one of these things, I’ve got a Major in my bag,” said the 34-year-old of his reasons for optimism. “Obviously, I’d like to add to the collection. I don’t know whether that brings more pressure or less. But I’ll be excited to be there. I love big weeks.”

He added: “When you get to those four weeks of the year, you kind of realise it’s a chance of doing something great and stamping your name on history. That’s kind of the way I look at it. I’ve always said golf is a funny game… you’re only one week away from greatness.”

Lowry needs a big summer to make Pádraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup team but by targeting the Majors and Olympic gold in Tokyo, he feels that will take care of itself and looks at McIlroy’s dramatic return to the winner’s circle after an 18-month drought as a sign that you’re never as far away as you think.

“Three weeks ago, you were all saying how bad Rory is and how much of a slump he is in, and now he is the favourite for the next Major,” said Lowry, whose last win came in The Open at Royal Portrush, nearly 22 months ago.

“That’s how fickle golf is and how fickle sport is. If I can come in under the radar over the first couple of days and get there or thereabouts on Saturday afternoon, you never know what can happen.”