'Exceptional' Morikawa's PGA triumph gives Irish rivals boost

Collin Morikawa's PGA Championship victory might have come as a surprise to casual viewers but it was no shock to the Irish amateurs who've rubbed shoulders with the cool and collected Californian.

In fact, it's fair to say that Morikawa's two-stroke win over Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey, which he set up with that inch-perfect fade that set up a championship-winning eagle two at the driveable 16th, has given The Island's Paul McBride (25) and Kinsale's John Murphy (22) the belief that they can achieve great things too.

McBride, now trying to make his way on the Challenge Tour, knew Morikawa (23) well during his US collegiate career at Wake Forest, losing to him in singles in Great Britain and Ireland's 19-7 Walker Cup defeat at the Los Angeles Country Club in 2017.

As No 2 for Wake Forest, McBride frequently played against many of the young guns who made names for themselves at TPC Harding Park, such as Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ.

But he always felt Morikawa was the strongest player of that American quartet.

"I was watching the golf last night and my friends were going, 'What score did he beat you by?'" McBride said with a chuckle, recalling that 3&2 defeat. "I must have played with Collin 10 or 12 times in college.

Collin Morikawa with John Murphy (c) and Min Woo Lee (l) at Carton House

Collin Morikawa with John Murphy (c) and Min Woo Lee (l) at Carton House

"In fact, when Viktor Hovland, Wolff and Morikawa turned pro last year, all the hype was about Hovland and Wolff and I said from the start, Collin Morikawa is the best of them. He has the best all-round game, an unbelievably solid ball striker with a streaky putting game.

"It's no surprise to see him do so well because the standard of college golf in America is just scandalous. The best players are already ready for the tour as we have seen for the last five or six years with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas."

McBride also played frequently with the Texan Scheffler who tied for fourth in just his fourth appearance in a Major.

"I played at the top of the order at Wake Forest, so I was usually out second with the likes Scottie, who was the second-best player in Texas and Collin was the second best player at Cal," McBride added.

"Scottie plays a different game to Collin and has a bit more flair, maybe. But it's great to see them up there, having played so much golf with them over the years. It does give you a bit of a boost. And a kick up the a**e too!"

A Los Angeles native, Morikawa took up the game at the age of five, playing the ten-hole Chevy Chase course just north of Los Angeles.

From age eight through high school, he met with Rick Sessinghaus weekly, an instructor who had a doctorate in sports psychology and clearly picked up a strong grasp of the mental game.

The Pac-12 Men's Golfer of the Year in 2018-'19, he had five victories and 22 top-five finishes in 48 events and a perfect 4-0 record at the 2017 Walker Cup.

That he's on three events, including a Major, in just 29 PGA Tour starts will have come as no surprise to the agents who tried to get him to turn pro, enticing him with eye-watering sums during his last three years in college.

But Morikawa got a business degree and represented Team USA at the World Amateur Team Championship at Carton House in 2018, penning a note afterwards to the GUI's Director of Championships, Mark Wehrly, to thank him for his hard work.

The Americans finished a shot behind champions Denmark that week but Morikawa, who was eighth individually, impressed Murphy, now a decorated star at the University of Louisville, when they played together in the first two rounds with Australia's Min Woo Lee, who won on the European Tour in February.

Talent

"You could tell he was an exceptional talent," Murphy said. "It never dawns on you playing an amateur tournament that this guy is going to win a Major in two years. But it's pretty cool to see.

"It's great knowing we were able to compete with him - well we were a couple of years ago - and there wasn't an immense difference. That gives you a lot of confidence going forward."

Murphy's abiding memory is an approach shot Morikawa hit to the par-five 15th on the O'Meara Course.

"We had 245 or 250 yards which is right between two iron and three wood," he recalled. "I remember him hitting a high, floaty three wood to a front pin. He took a bit off it, hit it higher and when he hit that I thought, he really does have every shot in the bag."

