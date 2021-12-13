European Solheim Cup team beats Jon Rahm to the AGW's Golf Writers’ Trophy

Leona Maguire reacts to her putt on the 14th green during the Foursomes Match on day two of the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in September. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The victorious European Solheim Cup team has been voted by members of the Association of Golf Writers as the recipient of the 2021 AGW Golf Writers’ Trophy.

Captained by Scotland’s Catriona Matthew, the team became only the second European side to win the biennial event on US soil, with Co Cavan's Leona Maguire a big part of the side that defeated the USA 15-13 in a thrilling match at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The triumph saw Matthew, who had already led the side to a dramatic victory two years earlier at Gleneagles, become the first European captain to win the contest back-to-back.

This success was secured despite few European fans in attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions, meaning the visiting players faced vociferous US support.

The victorious European side, and on the 70th anniversary of the first AGW Golf Writers Trophy award, secured 47pc of the members’ votes in the annual poll over Jon Rahm (33pc) and Richard Bland (8pc).

Matthew, Anna Nordqvist, Bernard Langer and Maguire, who won four and a half points out of five in a record-breaking performance for a Solheim Cup rookie, also received No 1 votes.

Helped by his major breakthrough in the US Open at Torrey Pines, Spaniard Rahm became World No. 1 for the first time while Englishman Bland secured his first European Tour victory at the 478th attempt amid emotional scenes at the Betfred British Masters.

It is the second time a European Solheim Cup team has been voted by the members for the coveted award, the first being in 1992 for the side’s success at Dalmahoy.

Lewine Mair, the first female and current President of the AGW, said: "Huge congratulations to Catriona Matthew and her team for winning our award. I was at the first Solheim Cup at Lake Nona in 1990.

“The home side won by 11 1/2 - 4 1/2 and I remember everyone (other than the Europeans) saying that it would be years before we could pose a real threat to the vastly more experienced Americans.

"As it was, we won in 1992 - and have gone on to win four out of the last six matches to draw closer to the Americans who currently lead the series 10 - 7.

“I think that most people would agree that the Solheim Cup has been one of the finest additions to the golfing calendar.”

The announcement was also warmly welcomed by both Matthew and Ladies’ European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas.

Matthew said: “It is an amazing honour for the Solheim Cup team to win the Golf Writers’ Trophy. It was a great victory and it’s pleasing for it to be recognised by AGW members.

“To win it over Jon Rahm winning the US Open and getting to world No 1 and also over Richard Bland’s great story of winning on the European Tour for the first time in his 478th start is really nice.

“In fact, there were a lot of good stories in golf this year, so this really is a special honour for the team.”

Armas said: “A huge thank you to the members of the AGW for voting for the 2021 European Solheim Cup team as the recipient of the prestigious Golf Writers Trophy.”

The trophy will be presented at the AGWs annual dinner, to be held next July in St Andrews during the 150th Open Championship.