European Ryder Cup golfer Thorbjorn Olesen arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, who made a successful debut in last year's Ryder Cup, is being investigated by police after being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a flight returning from last weekend's WGC St Jude Invitational.

Having tweeted his disappointment at finishing 27th, the 29-year-old was in the first-class cabin on Sunday's British Airways flight from Nashville to Heathrow, along with Englishman Ian Poulter.

Poulter, 43, stepped in to try to pacify his European Tour colleague, who was allegedly abusing fellow passengers and crew. Poulter then fell asleep before Olesen continued to bother other passengers and urinated in an aisle in the cabin. Police were waiting for the world No 62 when the aircraft landed.

A police spokesperson said: "On Monday, 29 July, officers based at Heathrow Airport arrested a 29-year-old man on an inbound flight on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew. He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation."

A spokesperson for The European Tour said: "This is an active police matter and therefore we have no comment."

Olesen's representatives were unavailable for comment last night. The five-time Tour winner, who lives in London, is next due to compete at the Scandinavian Invitation in Gothenburg in three weeks. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

