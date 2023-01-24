| 9.1°C Dublin

Epic Ryder Cup battle, ‘co-conspirator’ allegations and the LIV lawsuit: How the Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed rivalry came to a head

Brian Keogh

Patrick Reed (left) and Rory McIlroy used to be on speaking terms but not any more. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rory McIlroy tried to ignore Patrick Reed in Dubai and had a golf tee chucked at him in disgust in the latest chapter in golf’s bitter civil war and a fiery rivalry that will be revived at the Masters in April.

According to the Spanish golf portal TenGolf.com, the world No 1 had no interest in saying hello to Reed ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.

