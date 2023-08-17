End of an era

Remembering Norman Drew, the first man to play the Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and World Cup

When Christy O’Connor Snr passed away in 2016, Norman Drew – the first man to play in the Walker Cup, World Cup and Ryder Cup – was one of the last remaining links to golf’s gentler past.

Now he too has gone to the fabulous fairway in the sky, having passed away over the weekend at 91.

The game of professional golf was a far more genteel affair when Drew turned pro. Yes, there was frequent travel, but much of it was on trains in the UK rather than on jets to the US, where Norman Vico Drew made his Ryder Cup debut at Eldorado County Club in India Wells in California in 1959.

Those matches ended in an 8.5-3.5 win for the US, but not before a 27-year-old Drew took on the former PGA and Masters champion Doug Ford in the opening singles on the final day and eagled the 18th, hitting a career three-wood to a foot to halve their tense duel.

“He said he was going to slow my game down and beat me,” Drew said when recalling his lone Ryder Cup match. “But Ford was the kind of guy who’d hit a seven iron and would set off walking before it started coming down.”

O’Connor would lose 7 and 6 to Art Wall that day, but Drew still looks back fondly on his friend’s career.

“He was a genius with a wedge in his hands,” he said. “As a rough weather player, he had few equals, and I remember when we had a ballot on the best ‘escape artist’ in Europe, he won by a mile.”

As Drew recalled, O’Connor was also larger than life when casting his mind back to one of the many pro-ams he played at the Galway man’s old stomping ground, Bundoran.

“We always had a good time, though sometimes we stayed a little too long after the round,” Norman recalled with a chuckle.

“I remember walking off the 18th at Bundoran, and Christy came over and asked what I was up to.

“‘I’m going into the clubhouse, of course,’ I said. “But Christy had other ideas.

“‘We’ll do the west end,’ he said. And off I went with Christy and Paddy Skerritt and Wattie Sullivan.

“I think he got the lads singing!”

Drew stopped playing the game around 11 years ago when he broke his ankle.

“Christy was one of the first to pick up the phone and ask how I was,” Drew recalled in 2016. “I was playing twice a week, but I had to give up golf. I couldn’t swing or turn at all.”

The lot of the modern PGA professional is a far cry from Drew’s early days under Sam Bacon at Rossmore and Armagh, when he was paid £2.50 a week as a raw 22-year-old assistant.

“Sam said to me one day, ‘You can be assistant if you like, but I am not paying you any more than £2.50 a week.’ It was a five-year apprenticeship and I had to learn all the usual things in club repair and learn how to teach by going out with the pro and standing there, watching and listening, so you would know what to say yourself.”

Drew won five Irish amateur championships between 1950 and 1953 – the Irish Amateur Open in 1952 and 1953, the East of Ireland in 1952 and the North of Ireland in 1950 and 1952, earning a Walker Cup call-up for 1953.

“The telegram just said ‘Ancient’ at the bottom,” Drew remembered. “It was a special time.”

The Kittansett Club in Massachusetts was the venue, and while a star-studded USA team, captained by Charlie Yates, beat Great Britain and Ireland 9-3, Drew would have his revenge at the Ryder Cup six years later.

Ford, then a 37-year-old with two Majors and 19 pro wins, tried to take him out of his rhythm by playing quickly but was denied victory by Drew’s 36th-hole eagle three.

“That US team would have beaten any Ryder Cup team,” he said of a 1953 US Walker Cup squad featuring the likes of Ken Venturi, Charlie Coe and Harvie Ward, who had lost to Joe Carr in the British Amateur final that year.

“I played Don Cherry and lost 9 and 7,” Drew recalled. “At one stretch, he had six birdies in seven holes. Over 36 holes, it looks bad on paper, but it wasn’t very much when you think about it.”

As for his middle name, ‘Vico’, Dermot Gilleece got to the bottom of the story.

In 2012, he wrote: Drew’s father, a Dubliner involved in engineering, lived on Vico Road in Dalkey before the family moved to Belfast, where the future champion golfer was born. “I always assumed I was given Vico as my second name because of my father’s home place,” he said.

As a professional, he was very successful, winning a string of titles, including the 1959 Yorkshire Evening News Tournament, the Irish Dunlop Tournament and the Irish PGA Championship, and three Ulster Championships.

In his later years, he enjoyed watching golf on TV as the foreign climes reminded him of that 1959 Ryder Cup and his partnerships with O’Connor Snr in the Canada Cup at Portmarnock in 1960 and in Puerto Rico in 1961, when they were fourth both times.

“In the Canada Cup at Portmarnock, I didn’t drive very well for nine holes, and Christy was urging me to hit the three wood,” Drew said. “But usually, I was very straight. Straight hitting and the short game were the strengths of my game.”

The long-game skills of Ken Bousfield and Dai Rees also impressed Drew, whose own short game was the envy of many.

“If I had had Norman’s short game, I’d have won a couple of British Opens,” reflected the late O’Connor Snr during a Ryder Cup reunion at The K Club in 2005.

At the time, Norman joked that the “perfect combination would have been Christy’s long game and my short game”.

“I think Christy was getting tired of me missing the fairway at the Canada Cup in Puerto Rico in ’61,” said Norman. “After a while on the tee, he was whispering to me out of the corner of his mouth, ‘three-wood, three-wood’.

He hit that three wood so sweetly in the 1959 Ryder Cup at Eldorado that even Sam Snead, the US playing captain that week, expressed his envy some years later.

“Ford was at the Kerrygold in Waterville some years later and said to Snead, ‘This is the guy who made three on 18 in Eldorado in ’59.

“And Snead smiled and said, ‘I caught a few big fish in the lake, and I got some ass, but never an eagle on 18!”

Of course that Ryder Cup was famous for the formation of the Long Drop Club, so named because the aircraft carrying the Great Britain and Ireland team was hit by turbulence and dropped from 13,000 to 9,000 feet in seconds as they crossed the San Jacinto Mountains en route from Los Angeles to Palm Springs.

“Everyone was shouting and screaming before the pilot levelled out again, but honestly, we all thought we were gone,” Drew recalled.

The pilot regained control and returned to Los Angeles, where Drew said with glorious understatement, “You could say some drink was taken after we touched down.”

Drew’s passing means Peter Mills (92) is the only surviving member of the Long Drop Club.

When he did our Quick 18 Q&A a few years ago, he revealed how he started in the game.

“I lived in Priory Park in Belfast, right next to Balmoral Golf Club, and we used to nip onto the course and play for fun. I must have been about 11 or 12 when I eventually joined the club,” he said.

“I lived near Michael Craigan, who also became an international, and that’s how we entertained ourselves.

“We used to sit at the 13th hole and watch the golfers swinging, so I guess that’s how we learned before Fred Daly gave me lessons and taught me to grip right below left.

“Fred Daly had an assistant called Benny Campbell, and one day he said, ‘You can play quite well, you know.’ So I entered a nine-hole knockout at Donaghadee and won it. Then I won it the next year. The following year, I won the first Ulster Boys, beating Johnny Glover in the final.”

While he won five amateur championships and was also beaten in the final of the West and the South in 1952, the 1950 North meant most to him,

“It was a very satisfying win because I was two down with two to play to Jackson ‘Tie Hole’ Taggart and birdied the 17th, 18th and first to win (aged 18). We played on the same Irish team in Killarney in 1953.”

His dream fourball were pals O’Connor and Fred Daly and Arnold Palmer – “always a lovely partner”.

His mulligan, the final of the Boys Championship at St Andrews in 1949, when he had to rush to the tee after mislaying the keys to the lock on his golf bag. “I lost 3 and 2 to Harry MacAnespie, and I often wonder would I have won if I hadn’t had to rush so much.”

His career highlight was “winning the Yorkshire Evening News or “winning three Championships at Portrush even though I was a parkland golfer.”

As for his treasured possession, it was “a lovely silver medal I won in the Irish Open at Belvoir Park in 1953. Joe Carr got the gold as the leading amateur, and I got the silver with the four provinces flag. My wife Valerie still wears it to this day.”

May he rest in peace.