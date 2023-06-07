Egan brothers return to commemorate father Tom’s record East of Ireland victory at Baltray

The Egan family from Cork recently visited Co Louth to commemorate their late father’s record East of Ireland win in 1962.

Tom Egan won the East of Ireland Championship at Baltray, setting a world record at the time of eight birdies in a row in an official competition. Tom, from Monkstown, Co Cork and a lifelong member of Monkstown, passed away in 2020 aged 89.

With an invitation from Bridgestone Ireland, Golf Ireland’s Order of Merit sponsor, some of Tom’s family returned to Baltray to play the course and to make a commemorative presentation to the club.

Frank Egan, who works for Bridgestone, along with two of his brothers, Tom and Robert and brother-in-law Manchan, presented his dad’s scorecard and framed press coverage of the win to Co Louth Captain Ken Meegan. Tom, who achieved 54 caps for Ireland, and also won the Irish Close in 1952.

“It was really special to be back in Co Louth Golf Club to remember Tom’s win, particularly as it was preparing for the 2023 East of Ireland Championship,” said Frank Egan.

“We received a really warm welcome, and we’re delighted that club will now have a permanent memento of my dad’s historic win hanging on the wall,” added Frank.