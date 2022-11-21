‘Efficient’ Rory McIlroy sets sights on fifth Major after claiming European crown

Rory McIlroy poses with the Harry Vardon Trophy after winning the European Order of Merit title for the fourth time. Photo: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy took his worldwide earnings this year to a whopping $44.44 million (€43m) when he was crowned European No 1 for the fourth time thanks to his fourth-place finish behind Jon Rahm in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

It’s a testament to his incredible consistency that he’s the first player in the 51-year history of the European Tour to top the rankings without winning a counting tournament.

His Major tally remains stubbornly stuck on four, but given his new-found consistency, he believes he can claim that elusive fifth Major win in 2023.

“Hopefully, a Major championship,” McIlroy said when asked what’s next after closing with a four-under 68 to finish on 16-under par, four strokes behind Rahm, whose 67 gave him a two-stroke win over Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren.

“It feels like a long time since I lifted that trophy. It’s been seven years and it feels just as good as I can remember.”

He’s just the second man to win the DP World Tour rankings and the FedEx Cup in the same year after Henrik Stenson pulled it off in 2013.

But he’s the first to do it as world No 1 and he’s looking to build on top-10 finishes in all four Majors this year by winning a fifth in 2023.

​“It’s taken me seven years to get my hands back on this trophy again and it’s been eight years since I’ve won a Major,” he said. “So if I can keep playing the way I’m playing and just keep these consistent levels up then, hopefully, I’ll give myself chances to do that.”

McIlroy traces this run of form back to his missed cut in the Valero Texas Open, prompting him to put a new ball in play for the Masters, where he finished second to Scottie Scheffler and went on to win three times on the PGA Tour.

He won the $18m FedEx Cup bonus, a $12m PIP Bonus, PGA Tour earnings of $8.6m and a Comcast Bonus of $1.7m before adding another $4.4m to his winnings in Europe – $2m from the Bonus Pool for winning the DP World Tour rankings plus another $2m in tournament earnings.

“Feels funny winning this without having an official win on this tour this year, but I think that speaks to the consistency levels I’ve played with over the course of the last few months,” McIlroy said.

“I feel like if my driving is not on one day, I feel like my putting will bail me out. I feel like if my putting is not on, my iron play will bail me out, and if my iron play is not on, my short game will.

“So again, I used to rely very heavily on one or two aspects of the game, but now I feel like now I’m pretty efficient at all areas of the game.”

As for that Major drought, he almost feels it’s bound to end sooner or later through sheer consistency.

“I probably sound like a broken record, but it’s been eight years since I won a Major, but I feel like I’ve done everything else in the game since then,” McIlroy said. “I’ve won three FedEx Cups since winning my last Race to Dubai. So you know, I’ve done a ton of stuff and all I can do is keep my head down, work hard and play the way I have been playing.

“I feel like I’m healthy. I’m 33 and I feel like my body is in the best shape it’s ever been and, hopefully, it’s just moving ahead and keep on moving on.”

It was also a great season for Shane Lowry, but he was disappointed to tie for 23rd on three-under after a 71 to fall one spot to ninth in the rankings.

“I just found it a tough week and it’s not like me around here, not to break 70 in the week,” said the BMW PGA champion, who will wrap 2022 at Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge by taking the short flight from West Palm Beach to the Bahamas next week.

“I just struggled for the four rounds, and with my misses costing me, and I would not normally do that.

“In saying that, Jon’s finished 20-under, so I am looking forward to the week off.”