Dylan Keating, nephew of Boyzone star Ronan, edges closer to qualifying for the Open Championship

Dylan Keating, the teenage nephew of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, has edged closer to qualifying for next month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The 16-year-old carded a superb 66 at County Louth to lead the qualifiers.

His proud uncle Ronan Keating tweeted his delight at Dylan's achievement.

So proud of my nephew Dylan Keating. Leading the irish junior open. Come on ya boy ya. — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) August 25, 2014

Meanwhile, former world snooker champion Shaun Murphy failed to advance to final qualifying.

Murphy could only manage a round of 84 at County Louth, one of 13 venues used for local qualifying.

Alfie Plant, winner of the silver medal as the leading amateur at Royal Birkdale in 2017, was among the qualifiers at Alwoodley, while amateur Callan Barrow made an eagle on the fourth play-off hole to edge out James Darcy at Fairhaven.

At Goswick, James Harper got the better of former European Tour player Kenneth Ferrie on the sixth extra hole to claim the final qualifying berth as Scottish amateur Kieran Cantley led the qualifiers after a brilliant 65.

