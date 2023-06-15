Dylan Keating cruises to three-shot victory in Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup at Ballybunion

Seapoint’s Dylan Keating was back in the winner’s circle at the weekend when he captured the Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup at Ballybunion.

Sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy, the event drew a good field, but it was Keating who came out on top, carding rounds of 74 and 71 to win by three shots from Ballybunion’s Peter Sheehan on three-over.

Keating made four birdies in his opening 74 to share second place with Tralee’s Anton O’Donnell, one stroke behind early pace-setter Eoin O’Carroll from St Anne’s, who made three birdies and five bogeys in a two-over 73.

But in the afternoon, it was Keating who rose to the top, making birdies at the first, fifth, eighth, 10th and 13th in an even-par 71 to take the spoils.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 15th June

Sheehan added a 72 to his opening 76 to finish second on six-over par with Ballybunion’s Senan Carroll third on nine-over, edging out O’Carroll after a countback.

Keating (21) won the U16 Irish Boys (2018), the Ulster U16 Boys (2018), the Munster Boys (2019) and the Connacht and Ulster Boys titles in 2020 en route to that year’s U18 Order of Merit.

He transferred from the University of Illinois to the Louisiana Cajuns in the spring.