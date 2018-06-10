Dustin Johnson's hopes of reclaiming world number one spot on track as Seamus Power eyes top 10 finish
Dustin Johnson's hopes of reclaiming the world number one spot remain on track after shooting a third round of 65 to keep hold of the lead at the St Jude Classic.
The American, who will retake the ranking ahead of next week's US Open if he posts victory in Memphis, fired six birdies - four on the back nine - and just one bogey to finish on 15-under overall.
He was forced to share his spot at the top of the leaderboard, however, after compatriot Andrew Putnam carded a superb 6-under 64 for the second round in a row.
His bogey-free round featured six birdies, including a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th.
The pair sit five shots ahead of third-placed Stewart Cink, whose round of 64 included a hole-in-one on the par-3 8th.
Richy Werenski and Wesley Bryan are a shot behind, while first-round leader Seamus Power of Ireland dropped further down the standings into joint 10th place, only managing a round of 70 to sit at six-under overall.
Online Editors
