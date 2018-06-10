Dustin Johnson's hopes of reclaiming world number one spot on track as Seamus Power eyes top 10 finish

The American, who will retake the ranking ahead of next week's US Open if he posts victory in Memphis, fired six birdies - four on the back nine - and just one bogey to finish on 15-under overall.

He was forced to share his spot at the top of the leaderboard, however, after compatriot Andrew Putnam carded a superb 6-under 64 for the second round in a row.

His bogey-free round featured six birdies, including a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th.