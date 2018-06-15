Sport Golf

Dustin Johnson leads the way as McIlroy, Lowry and McDowell all set to miss cut at US Open

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a putt on the fourth green
It looks like there will be no Irish involved at the weekend in the US Open in Shinnecock Hills.

Graeme McDowell was carded a decent second round of 70 but he fell short of the projected cut of -8 by just one shot.

Shane Lowry had a day to forget, adding a 79 to yesterday's 75 to sign off on +14.

And coming to his final two holes, Rory McIlroy, who had his worst ever opening major round of +10 yesterday, was one over for the day and +11 overall.

Dustin Johnson took a massive step towards a second US Open victory in three years and Tiger Woods looked set to miss the cut.

Johnson, who is looking to become only the second player after Woods to win the title as world number one, carded a second round of 67 to set a daunting clubhouse target of four under par.

But playing partner Woods fell foul of the opening hole for the second day running and even a late rally was unlikely to be enough to avoid just the third missed cut of his career in the event.

England's Tommy Fleetwood had produced the lowest score of the week to date with a superb 66 to finish one over par alongside Henrik Stenson, the former Open champion recovering from a poor start to shoot 70.

But with any wind completely dying away by late afternoon, Ian Poulter closed to within two shots of Johnson's lead with four to play, with 2013 champion Justin Rose another shot back.

