Dundalk ladies end 34-year wait for blue pennant

Dundalk Golf Club ended its 34-year wait for a ladies’ inter-club pennant by capturing two Leinster North titles in the AIG Junior Cup and Revive Active Women’s Fourball on Sunday.

The Junior Cup team beat holders Royal Tara 4-1 at Corrstown, while the Revive Active team were 3.5-1.5 winners over neighbours Ardee at Westmanstown. Both teams will now advance as regional champions to the All-Ireland quarter-finals against Ulster North.

Those matches will be on familiar ground with the Revive Active quarter-final in Greenore against Dunfanaghy or Greenisland on 26 August, while the AIG Junior Cup team will meet either Cushendall, Malone, Massereene or Ballycastle in Dundalk on 2 September.

“It is unbelievable that, having waited 34 years to win an inter-club pennant, we have won two on the same day,” said Lady Captain Briege Renaghan.

“It is a fantastic achievement. I would like to pay tribute to the players, their caddies, the team managers and our supporters for the effort that was put in to make this happen. We had to dig deep in both matches, but the players showed great determination and fully deserved their respective victories.”

Having both finals on the same day at the same time in different venues caused headaches for supporters and created some sleepless nights for the team managers as several players were involved in both squads.

In the end, the two wins showed the strength in depth within ladies’ golf in Dundalk as the replacements stepped up to the plate.

Dundalk’s last inter-club pennant came in the Junior Cup in 1989, so it was fitting that the Junior Cup team bridged the 34-year gap to another blue pennant.

Gillian McDonnell closed out her match on the 15th, while Katie Rowland won three holes on the trot to win her match on the 16th and put Dundalk 2-0 up.

Juliet Morrison and Pauline Campbell were both four down with four plays, but critically, they kept their matches alive over the final few holes and were eventually called in while playing the 19th and 18th holes, respectively, after Anna Rowland sank the winning putt on the 16th.

As the celebrations kicked off in Corrstown, they were also starting in Westmanstown, where the Revive Active Fourball team upset favourites Ardee.

Sally McDonnell, whose daughter Gillian was on the Junior Cup team, partnered Mary Carthy to victory on the 14th, while Ann Hopper and Mary Lou Greenan won on the 15th before Jacinta Foran and Ide McDermott sealed victory when they won their match with three holes to play.

Criona O’Reilly and Mary Lavery went down fighting in their match, while Anne McDonnell and Grainne Mullins were called in.

Attention now turns to the All-Ireland quarter-finals and a few busy weeks ahead for Junior Cup managers Lesley O’Keefe and Katherina Conneally Sloan and the Revive Active managers Pat Cleary and Siobhan Rogers.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​