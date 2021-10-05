Dubai to host end-of-season double-header on the European Tour for this year

Dubai events will bring down the curtain for the European Tour season in 2021

Dubai will host an end-of-season double-header on the European Tour after a second November event at Jumeirah Golf Estates was added to the 2021 schedule.

The renamed AVIV Dubai Championship is returning for a second year, brought forward a month from its December date in 2020 in order to precede the DP World Tour Championship.

It replaces the cancelled Nedbank Golf Challenge, hosted by Gary Player in South Africa, which will now return for its 40th anniversary in 2022.

The recent additions of the Mallorca Golf Open, Portugal Masters and now the £1.1m AVIV Dubai Championship from November 11 to 14 form a new look to the conclusion of the 2021 schedule.

“Last year’s tournament, created to complete our 2020 schedule, was a great success and we are delighted to bring the AVIV Dubai Championship to our schedule as the final piece in our jigsaw this season,” said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

“It means we will have two strong ‘Swings’ to end our 2021 campaign – the Iberian Swing in Spain and Portugal and now this Dubai double-header at Jumeirah Golf Estates.”