Dubai Duty Free considers three-year Irish Open deal as rain delays hit Memorial

Rory McIlroy crosses the bridge on the 14th hole during the continuation of the first round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The good news keeps on coming for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open with the R&A offering three qualifying places into The Open at Royal St George’s.

The news comes just days after Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed a limited number of fans will be allowed on-site at Mount Juliet Resort from July 1-4.

The Irish Independent also understands the Tour is talking to Mount Juliet about returning as host venue in 2022, while Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, is considering extending the deal with the European Tour for another three years.

The addition of three qualifying spots for The Open can only help improve the field in Kilkenny with the R&A explaining yesterday it will also offer places to the leading non-exempt player at the Kaskada Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic (July 1-4) and the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France (July 8-11).

The extra spots are being offered as an alternative to golfers who have entered Final Qualifying in England on June 29 due to existing international travel measures and the requirement to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Golfers who fail at Final Qualifying cannot avail of the places on offer at Mount Juliet or at the two Challenge Tour events, but they can compete for three spots confirmed for the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club from July 8-11.

Rory McIlroy is exempt for Sandwich, but the Holywood star had to rely on his putter to open with a level-par 72 in the weather-delayed Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The Down native found just nine greens in regulation but took just 24 putts as he mixed five birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey to lie tied 39th, six shots behind Collin Morikawa, whose 66 gave him a one-shot lead over Chris Kirk, Scottie Scheffler and Adam Long.

McIlroy later completed a second level par round while Shane Lowry finished one over through 13 holes to sit equal-21st with Padriag Harrington struggling through his 11 holes in +3 to lie nine over. Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm share a two-shot lead on top of the leaderboard.

On the European Tour, Jonathan Caldwell, Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin and Niall Kearney tee it up in front of 2,000 fans in the first round of the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle in Hamburg. Paul Casey defends the title, while Ryder Cup hopefuls Bernd Wiesberger and Henrik Stenson are hoping to impress European skipper Harrington.

“I feel like I’ve got one thing to set straight on my Ryder Cup career, and that would be to be on a winning team in America,” said Stenson, who has won in three of five Ryder Cup appearances, all of them at home. “I know I need to show a lot and pick up the pace in the next couple of months to have a chance to be on that team.”

At the Challenge Tour’s D+D REAL Czech Challenge, Naas’ Conor O’Rourke added a three-under 69 to his opening 71 to go into the weekend tied for 26th on four-under, eight shots behind Swede Christoffer Blomstrand (62) and Spain’s Alfredo Garcia Heredia (64). Michael Hoey (73, one-over), Robin Dawson (71, four-over), and Paul McBride (74, six-over) missed the two-under-par cut.

In the US Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, Stephanie Meadow went into last night’s second-round tied for 84th after a five-over 76.

She was nine shots behind 17-year-old American amateur Megha Ganne, who added a level-par 71 to her opening 67 to lead in the clubhouse on four-under.

European Open (1.0pm); The Memorial (5.0pm); US Women’s Open (7.0pm), all Sky Sports