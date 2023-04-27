Druids Glen 2.0 ready to be unveiled

An estimated €10 million has been spent renovating the course with a view to hosting the Irish Open again

Druids Glen will re-open to its members for light play on May 1, but just when the wonderful Co Wicklow gem will host another major tournament remains to be seen.

The smart money is on 2024, but there is no news yet on the intentions of the DP World Tour vis a vis the Horizon Irish Open returning to a course designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock and recently revamped by Peter McEvoy and (re)Golf Design in a 16-month makeover that’s cost an estimated €10 million.

Ireland’s blue riband tour event will be played on the Ryder Cup course at The K Club this year and again in 2025 and 2027.

The hosts for 2024 and 2026 remain unknown, but it appears clear in this commercial world that the days of trips to places such as Lahinch and Ballyliffin are well and truly over.

Stagings at five-star resorts such as Mount Juliet Estate and The K Club get sponsors excited, and in an era when a €500,000 fee is required to get the DP World Tour to pick up the phone, hopes of seeing a first Connacht staging at a place like Co Sligo look slim right now.

With Royal Portrush set to host The Open again in 2025, the Northern Ireland Executive, should it ever return to work, will likely focus its future golfing investment on the Claret Jug.

Druids Glen certainly ticks many boxes for the DP World Tour, and the Wexford-based Neville Hotel Group, which bought the resort for a reported €45m in 2019, is keen to see big-time golf return.

They are also working on a €20 million resort hotel and golf course overlooking award-winning Curracloe Beach in Wexford.

The development on a 185-acre site at Kilmacoe on the outskirts of Curracloe village will include a 50-bedroom hotel, bar, restaurant, spa, leisure centre and an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Dublin (Ohio) based Jason Straka of Fry Straka, who was responsible for the creation of US Open venue Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

While plans for the Curracloe golf course have yet to be revealed, there is talk of creating a “coastline/links” style test that Ireland has not seen before.

We await developments with interest but having seen the revamped Druids Glen, the members and guests are in for a treat when it re-opens fully on June 1.

The renovation of Woodstock House and its conversion into a boutique hotel will not be complete until the end of the summer. But the greens staff at Druids Glen are just praying now for double-digit temperatures as they prepare to show off the fruits of 16 months of hard work.

The course opened in 1995 and staged the Irish Open from 1996 to 1999 and the Seve Trophy in 2002, but while this is not strictly a redesign, huge changes have been made to combat advances in technology as well as the effects of Mother Nature.

With the agronomy overseen by Turfgrass Consultants, whose long list of international clients also includes Adare Manor and Wentworth Club, this is a five-star project.

The addition of a new fourth green right of the old site has created a fantastic hole that’s a mirror image of the 11th at Augusta National, adding bite to the front nine at a course that has been extended considerably beyond its original 7146 yards.

New greens, just over 100 km of new drainage, a €1.3 million modern irrigation system, not to mention new pathways, have added to the cost of a massive project.

Those familiar with Druids Glen will notice the changes to the par-three 12th and the iconic par-four 13th, which has seen the green opened up considerably following the felling for health and safety reasons of three lime trees that guarded the left edge of the green on the water’s edge, gobbling up countless balls.

Following the planting of thousands of semi-mature trees 25 years ago, the course had become claustrophobic, so diseased trees were taken down while others were removed to improve the airflow.

The lime trees were dead inside, and hundreds of balls were retrieved from their branches, but the mulch from the felled trees – some 35,000 square metres in all – has been redistributed around the course to make it even more beautiful than it was when it first opened in 1995.