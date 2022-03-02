Dromoland Castle confirmed as venue for Women's Irish Open in 2022

Luxurious Dromoland Castle has been confirmed as the host venue for the the return of the €400,000 Women's Irish Open to the Ladies European Tour from September 22-25 - ten years after a women's professional golf event was last played in the Republic of Ireland.

Held 15 times between 1994 and 2012, the championship has been won by some of Europe's top golfers including Norway's Suzann Pettersen, Sweden's Sophie Gustafson, England's Laura Davies and, most recently, by the 2021 Solheim Cup-winning Captain, Scotland's Catriona Matthew in 2012.

Located on the shores of Lough Dromoland in Co. Clare, Dromoland Castle's 18-hole 6,824-yard, par-72 championship course was designed by Ron Kirby and JB Carr.

It combines gentle hills, ancient trees and water hazards as well as practice facilities that are undergoing a €2 million upgrade.

Alexandra Armas, Chief Executive of the Ladies European Tour, said: "We are delighted to see the Women's Irish Open return to the LET Schedule in 2022. It is our objective that all the players who want to come and play on the LET can make a living from golf.

“This means more tournaments, bigger prize funds as well as increased TV coverage. We are grateful to Dromoland Castle and the Irish Government for their support in enabling the Women's Irish Open return to the LET in 2022 after a 10-year absence.:

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said, "My department is engaged in various sport schemes that advocate for the development of women's sport.

“I am delighted, as part of that commitment, to be able to support the return of the Women's Irish Open. Golf provides an important sporting opportunity for people right across Ireland whilst also making a significant contribution to tourism. Prior to Covid, more than 200,000 international visitors came to play each year. We are hoping to see an increased number of golfers returning to play in Ireland in 2022, as we hopefully emerge from the pandemic.”

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers added: "We know one of the positives of hosting major sporting events is the growth in participation at grassroots level that comes as a result of the coverage and exposure to elite level sport. I am confident that this event can help inspire a new generation of talented players and grow women's golf all across the country."