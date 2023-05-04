DP World Tour threatens ‘appropriate action’ after Sergio Garcia fails to pay six-figure fine

The DP World Tour has threatened to take "appropriate action" after it confirmed Sergio Garcia is the only one of 17 LIV Golf rebels who has failed to pay his £100,000 fine for breaking tour regulations.

The fines were imposed for serious breaches of the Tour's Conflicting Tournament Regulation last June when players such as Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell played the first LIV Golf event near London without getting a release from DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley.

The players were each fined £100,000 -- a sanction originally imposed in July 2022 and upheld last month by an independent panel appointed by Sport Resolutions.

Westwood, Poulter and McDowell, as well as Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, Shaun Norris, Wade Ormsby, Adrian Otaegui, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bernd Wiesberger have all paid their fines.

But according to the DP World Tour, Garcia has not paid, "nor has he given any indication that he intends to," the tour said in a statement.

"We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel's decision," the statement went on.

"As confirmed yesterday, Garcia announced his resignation from the DP World Tour alongside Richard Bland, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

"Details of further sanctions for players who breached the Conflicting Tournament Regulation by playing in subsequent conflicting events without a release, will be announced next week."

Westwood had already revealed to the Daily Telegraph that he'd paid his £100,000 fine.

But he reiterated his sadness that the DP World Tour was now "fully in bed" with the PGA Tour under the Strategic Alliance between the former rival tours.

"Even though Keith (Pelley) says he hates to hear it, it is now a feeder tour for the PGA Tour," Westwood told the Telegraph.

"The top 10 players on the tour, not already exempt this year, have a pathway to the PGA Tour, that's giving our talent away. That was never the tour's policy before this 'strategic alliance'.

"Sorry, I don't want to play under that sort of regime. I just didn't like the thought of the tour continuously hitting us with more fines and bans that would have been hanging over me.

"I've paid my fine out of respect for the arbitration panel and have then taken the decisions out of the tour's hands. I honestly want to move on."