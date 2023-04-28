DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley says he will not influence Ryder Cup selection

Despite the PGA Tour’s ban on LIV Golf players, they are eligible for the US team if they are members of the PGA of America.

LIV players who are DP World Tour members are also eligible for Europe, and while it will be difficult for those who have gone to LIV Golf to win one of six automatic spots in the side, they will not be blackballed by Pelley when the time comes for Donald to choose his six wildcards.

“I have never and will not influence any of the captain’s picks, even if I wanted to,” Pelley said. “Even if I wanted to – that isn’t going to happen anyway. It’s up to Luke, and from my understanding, I haven’t talked to the PGA of America and Seth Waugh about this, but it’s up to Zach Johnson as well.”

World No 1 Jon Rahm will have no trouble qualifying, and he’s chasing his seventh win in his last 15 starts after opening his title defence in the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a four-under 67.

He was just four shots behind Austin Smotherman, who shot an eight-under 63 to lead by two strokes from Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole, Taylor Penrith and Mexico’s Raul Pereda.

On the DP World Tour, Gary Hurley and Tom McKibbin struggled to three-over 75s in the Korea Championship.

There were tied for 111th at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, where Antoine Rozner carded a career-low, nine-under 63 for a four-shot lead over Korea’s Park Sanghyun and England’s Andy Sullivan.

On the LPGA Tour, Stephanie Meadow made a positive start by opening with a one-under 70 in the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club.

Korea Championship, 5.0am Mexico Open, 1.45pm (Live on Sky Sports)