Disaster in Dubai as Rory McIlroy finds the water at the 18th hole to lose tournament

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 2nd hole during final round of the Dubai Desert Classic. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Rory McIlroy suffered desert disaster for the second time in two months when he carved his three-wood approach into the water at the 18th and missed out on a playoff for the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

The world number eight, who bogeyed three of his last four holes to lose November's DP World Tour Championship to Collin Morikawa, holed five clutch putts between 12 and 30 feet to hit the front at the Emirates Golf Club on 12-under par.

But as eventual champion Viktor Hovland finished birdie-eagle-birdie to join McIlroy in the lead with a 66, Richard Bland matched them with a birdie-birdie finish after a 68.

The pressure was on McIlroy to deliver the kind of finish he needs to regain the confidence that made him a four-time Major winner.

But needing to play the last two holes in one-under to match Pádraig Harrington with 15 DP World Tour wins and join Ernie Els as only the second man to win the title in Dubai three times, he imploded under the pressure.

First he hooked his tee shot into bushes at the 359-yard 17th and opting not to take a drop, slashed his hit-and-hope second 30 yards into the rough, from where he produced a sensational pitch to 30 inches to save par.

With Bland knocking in a 22 footer at the 18th to join McIlroy and Hovland on 12-under, McIlroy needed a four at the last to win and a par-five to make it a three-man playoff.

But his course management skill let him down badly and after hitting a three-wood into the middle of the fairway on the 564-yard 18th, he opted to go for the green in two from 267 yards with the wind into his face.

His three-wood approach sailed miles right into the water and while he gave himself a 16 footer for par after a penalty drop, he lipped out low and took six.

A closing 71 forced him to settle for third on 11-under and reflect on his goal for the season - to pull off shots under pressure coming down the back nine on Sunday.

"That's when you really find out what you're made of and whether you can repeat the swing and hit the shots under pressure when you need to," McIlroy said in Abu Dhabi last week.

"And I guess that's a successful year to me. If I get myself in that position a lot of times, and I feel comfortable and I feel like I can hit those shots under the pressure, I know that I'm doing the right things."

Hovland, who was six behind starting the day, went on to beat Bland with a birdie on their return to the 18th for the playoff, two-putting from 40 feet as the English veteran pitched to eight feet but missed his birdie putt.

When he finished he said: "Rory is a pretty good player, so I'm thinking he's going to close this one off. If not, I'll be ready to play in a playoff. But looks like he's got this one."

After winning the playoff for his third win in his last five outings to go to third in the world, Hovland added: "This is pretty wild. I didn't really think this was possible going in today.

"I knew I had to shoot a really low number but a lot of things had to go my way and I am thankful that they did.”

Veteran Harrington (50) tied ninth on seven-under after a 72.

The Dubliner got to within a shot of the lead with early birdies at the third and fifth but after making four bogeys, he birdied the last to clinch his first top 10 of the year.

Shane Lowry had high hopes of sneaking a top-10 finish after his third round 68 but mixed three birdies with two bogeys in a 71 and tied for 24th on one-under.