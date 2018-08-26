Padraig Harrington missed out on winning his first European Tour title in nearly two years after finishing two shots behind Italian Andrea Pavan at the Czech Masters.

Padraig Harrington missed out on winning his first European Tour title in nearly two years after finishing two shots behind Italian Andrea Pavan at the Czech Masters.

Disappointment for Padraig Harrington as he narrowly misses out on first title in two years at Czech Masters

It had been a perfect start for Harrington after a birdie on the very first hole was followed by two more on the sixth and ninth.

However 29-year-old Pavan, who had held a share of the lead with Harrington overnight, responded well to the Irishman's fast start with birdies on ten and twelve.

Another birdie on the par-3 13th briefly restored Harrington's lead, but a bogey on the 15th combined with Pavan's birdie on the 16th meant the Dubliner dropped one shot behind with two holes to play.

Another birdie on seventeen left Pavan with a two-shot lead going down the last, and there was little Harrington could do to overturn the deficit, the Italian running out a deserved victor after a blistering finish with five birdies on the back nine.

Harrington had been chasing his first victory since the Portugal Masters two years ago and put himself in prime position after a scintillating seven-under par round yesterday.

Saturday's round showcased the form that saw Harrington win three major championships just over a decade ago, but despite an apparent resurgence in form the 46-year-old ruled himself out of the running for a Ryder Cup spot.

"I'm not in the running for Ryder Cup at all," Harrington said after his round yesterday. "I don't deserve to be there and I'm leaving it to the young guys."

Watch Harrington's superb tee shot at the par-3 13th below:

What a response. What a shot 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#CzechMasters pic.twitter.com/pdR4PrjSuQ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 26, 2018

Online Editors