Disappointing final round sees Stephanie Meadows drop down leaderboard at LPGA Mediheal Championship

Stephanie Meadow moved up one spot to 78th in the Race to CME Globe standings when she finished tied 32nd in the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

The Jordanstown star (30) must make the top 60 if she's to contest the season-ending $7 million CME Group Tour Championship from November 17-30.

But she closed with a costly, three-over 75 at The Saticoy Club to finish on four-under par and pick up $10,219.

She finished 11 shots behind England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (34), who became the 10th first-time winner of the season when she closed with a 71 to win by a shot from Japan's Yuka Saso, who shot 66, on 15-under.

"I learned that I could fight through adversity. I can play under the nerves, which it's been kind of a problem for me in the past, is just trying to settle the nerves down and play through it," said Ewart Shadoff, who became the second consecutive English winner following Charley Hull's win in the Ascendant LPGA.

"I think I proved to myself that I can do it. I proved I can win. It's been a long time, and like I could, I didn't think I would ever be sat here honestly. Just really grateful."

Meadow will now join Leona Maguire in the BMW Ladies Championship in Korea in two weeks.

Maguire returns to action for the first time since the KPMG Women's Irish Open in this week's Saudi-sponsored Aramco Team Series - New Work at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.



Meadow will remain in Asia for the TOTO Japan Classic from November 3-6 before joining Maguire, who is 15th in the Race to CME Globe standings, in the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida from November 10-13 after which the top 60 will contest the following week's CME Group Tour Championship where the winner will win $1.5 million.