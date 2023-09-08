Debutant Mark Power outshines Pádraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin in Irish Open at sun-scorched K Club

Mark Power of Ireland on the 15th hole during day two of the Irish Open at The K Club in Straffan, Kildare. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mark Power is hoping to put on a weekend show after leaving major winner Padraig Harrington and new star Tom McKibbin in his wake after the first two rounds of his professional debut in the Horizon Irish Open.

The two-time Walker Cup star (23) followed a bogey-free 68 with a grinding 71 to make the projected two-under cut with three shots to spare at a sun-scorched K Club.

He was tied for 12th in the clubhouse on five-under, a whopping eight strokes behind runaway leader Shubhankar Sharma of India, but just one shot outside the top-10, and he's hoping to make a big weekend move for the huge home galleries.

"I'm just trying to take it all in, getting a start at my home open as my first professional event is crazy," the Kilkenny man said.

"I couldn't have dreamt of anything better and to play the way I have, I haven't had my best, but my iron play has really been good and it has given me a lot of chances to score.

"I have only had one bogey over two rounds and it has been pretty stress-free to be honest."

Power, who said goodbye to the amateur ranks at last weekend's Walker Cup at St Andrews, is a two-time Irish Boys champion and son of three-time Irish Close winning parents, Eddie and Eileen Rose (nee McDaid).

He's looking to make it on tour and while he has to go to the Q-School next week, a big week in Ireland could open the door for further invitations.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be out here and I guess I do have goals to get my tour card and in the long run try and play at the very top level," he said.

"But just take it one step at a time and play whatever opportunities I get right now and just try and play to give myself the best opportunity to get that tour card."

Sharma followed his opening 65 with a 66 to lead by four strokes on 13-under oar from Germany's Freddy Shott, who carded a 64.

The Indian star, who was Rookie of the Year in 2018, raced to the turn seven-under 28 to raise the possibility of a 59.

But he bogeyed the par-five 10th and failed to take advantage of the other two par-fives coming home.

Harrington carded a three-under 69 to sit anxiously on the two-under par cut line alongside McKibbin, who shot a 70.

"It's never easy playing on the cut line," said Harrington, who consulted an app after his round that said he had almost an 80 pc chance of making the cut.

"When you are trying to catch it, you hit some good shots, and then when you get on it, you kind of hit a wall."

He had five birdies in his round and hopes he has two more after a big improvement on the greens.

"I think I was nearly last for putting yesterday," he said. "I just couldn't get the ball to drop. It's a lot of shots to make up. But today was a better reflection."

He was playing with McKibbin, who got to four-under for the day and the tournament with six holes to go but had to sweat just to get in on two-under.

The Holywood star (20) bogeyed the fifth and seventh before making a 12-footer to avoid a three-putt bogey at the last.

"Obviously, it looks like it'll be pretty close," McKibbin said after his 70. "I played much better today than I did yesterday. Obviously, there were a couple of dropped shots coming in, but final few holes out there are very tricky."

Keen to make the weekend on his Irish Open debut as a professional, he added: "Yeah, it'd be pretty cool, especially here at The K Club. Lovely weather and it would be pretty cool to be here for the last two days.”