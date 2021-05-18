| 12°C Dublin

David Clifford is merely the latest in the rich tradition of expressive Kerry laureates – a green and gold artist-in-residence

Roy Curtis

Kerry's David Clifford sells the Galway defence a dummy before coolly slotting home for one of his three goals in the Allianz League Division 1 South win in Tralee last Saturday Expand

From John B to Con Houlihan to Brendan Kennelly, Kerry’s hills and hamlets have long been a landscape of creative wellsprings, abundant in lyricism and poetry and soulful storytelling.

David Clifford is merely the latest in the rich tradition of expressive Kingdom laureates, one more lavishly imaginative green and gold artist-in-residence.

