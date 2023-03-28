David Carey sensationally qualifies for his first PGA Tour event with girlfriend on the bag

Big-hitting David Carey has given himself a chance of making another Major appearance in next week's Masters Tournament after he sensationally qualified for the $8.9 million Valero Texas Open in San Antonio last night.

The Dubliner (26), who brilliantly qualified for The 150th Open at St Andrews last year, fired a seven-under 65 at Fair Oaks Ranch to win the first of four spots on offer.

Carey had to shoot an eight-under 64 in the Pre-Qualifier at Cypresswood Golf Club last week just to make the Monday qualifier field.

He then went on to Fair Oaks and made eight birdies and a bogey in the final match on the course in a seven-under 65 to win by a shot from Peter Kuest (66) as Austen Truslow (67) and Peter Lansburgh (68) completed the top four.

"First @pgatour event, here I come," Carey said on social media. "Two wins from two events in Texas! Boom!"

He now joins veteran Pádraig Harrington (51) at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course for this week's Valero Texas Open, where the winner will get the last qualifying spot for the Masters, a cheque for $1.6 million and a PGA Tour card.

Harrington is also chasing a spot at Augusta National against a field featuring the likes of Rickie Fowler, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and last weekend's Corlaes Puntacana winner Matt Wallace.

Carey will be teeing it up with his girlfriend Caitlin on the bag.

"She did a good job," Carey said. "She carried all 18 and should be on the bag this week as well. It's going well so far. We'll just keep going with it. She's been travelling with me for the last year or so.

"I do most of the golf stuff and she concentrates on keeping me calm and focussed on what I should be focussing on and not being away with the fairies and stuff."

He is famous for his Ben Hogan flat cap bearing the moniker "Mr 57" after he shot an 11-under 57 en route to victory in the Cervino Open on the Alps Tour in Italy in 2019.

A Dundonald Links ambassador with a faster ball speed than Jon Rahm or Rory McIlroy, he qualified for The Open by winning the Final Qualifier by four shots at Fairmont St Andrews.

He went on to impress at the Home of Golf, carding rounds of 72 and 67 to make the cut before adding a brace of 73s to finish tied 62nd alongside Ian Poulter.

One of the most colourful Irish players, Carey is not afraid to be different.

"I mean, I'm a complete show-off, so the more people that's there, the better," he said at St Andrews last year. "It's great, I've always loved having people around and when I get a crowd watching me hit drivers, I've always loved that. So the more people the better.

"I've never worried too much about what others think.”