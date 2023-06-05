David Carey does it again and qualifies for PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open

David Carey, left, with Canadian Drew Nesbitt and American Ryan Hall after they qualified for the RBC Canadian Open

Dubliner David Carey sensationally qualified for his second PGA Tour start this season when he made a 25-footer at the first extra hole to come through a four-man playoff for three spots in this week’s $9 million RBC Canadian Open.

The Dundonald Links touring professional, who qualified for The Open at St Andrews last year as an Alps Tour player, also qualified for the Valero Texas Open in April but missed the cut.

However, he now has another chance to make hay alongside Shane Lowry and defending champion Rory McIlroy at Oakdale Golf and Country Club this week.

He shot a five-under 67 to tie for second behind Peter Kuest at Coppinwood Golf Club and came through at the first playoff hole.

“Long day! Carey tweeted. “ 9:50 start this morning. 4 for 3 playoff just after 8 pm. Drained a 25-footer on the first playoff hole!”