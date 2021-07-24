Darren Clarke leads Senior Open at halfway as thunderstorms delay South of Ireland Amateur Championship

Darren Clarke insists his iron play must improve if he’s to become just the fourth player to do the double and follow victory in The Open in 2011 with the Senior Open at Sunningdale.

The Dungannon man (52) overcame a mid-round wobble and added a three-under 67 to his opening 65 to lead by a shot on eight-under from four-time champion Bernhard Lander and American Jerry Kelly at halfway.

The former Ryder Cup captain is on track to join Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the only players to have won the Claret Jug and the Senior Open.

But he knows there’s a long way to go with poor weather forecast for the classic Berkshire venue over the weekend.

“It would be huge,” Clarke said. “But you know, we’re all long enough in the tooth to know this is only two rounds and there’s a lot of golf to be played yet.

“Certainly, I would love to have this trophy sitting beside the Claret Jug. But I’ve got to go and work on some iron play.”

He birded the first and third to move to seven-under, but after dropping three shots in a row from the sixth, he birdied the ninth and bogeyed the 12th before making birdies at the 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th to regain the lead.

Sunningdale resident Paul McGinley hit the practice ground after he made five bogeys and two birdies in a three-over 73 to fall back to tied 42nd on two-over.

Meanwhile, Royal Dublin’s Richard Knightly must face Royal Dublin clubmate and leading qualifier Max Kennedy in the third round of the weather-delayed South of Ireland Amateur Championship at Lahinch after ousting another clubmate in AIG Irish Close champion and close friend Hugh Foley on the 18th.

The Dubliner (33) is on a career break from PwC so he can try to achieve his goal of winning an amateur Major and he’s on track after he followed a 4&3 win over Grange’s Jake Whelan with a hard-fought one-up win over Foley in the Pierse Motors Volkswagen sponsored championship.

“Obviously it’s not ideal to be playing against your club mates all the time but everyone is playing well, which is nice,” Knightly said. “Max is an awesome player, I was really impressed with him when he came back from the States. Hugh was really tough to beat and Max will be the same tomorrow.”

University of Louisville star Kennedy (19) beat Elm Park’s Jake Foley 4&3 but was all square with Carton House’s Eoin Sullivan when a thunderstorm forced play to be suspended for three and a half hours. He regrouped after the weather delay and claimed a two-hole win but now faces another tough match in Knightly.

At the European Tour’s Cazoo Open, Niall Kearney carded a one-over 72 to go into the weekend tied for 44th, 12 strokes behind Nacho Elvira on one-over par at Celtic Manor.

The Spaniard fired a 67 to lead by two stroke from Sweden’s Vincent Norrman on 11-under as Gavin Moynihan (74) finished on five-over, James Sugrue (75) and John Murphy (73) six-over, Cormac Sharvin (74) seven-over and Paul Dunne (77) eight-over to miss the cut.

