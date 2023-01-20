Darren Clarke gets year off to a flyer as he roars into lead in Hawaii

Darren Clarke started the PGA Tour Champions season with a bang when he opened with a seven-under 65 to share the lead with Kevin Sutherland in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii.

The Senior Open champion (54) made an eagle and five birdies to match Sutherland and lead by a shot from Mike Weir, Corey Pavin, Justin Leonard, Alex Cejka and Ernie Els.

"You know, I hit four or five shots that I really didn't like as well, early season, but I worked really hard in the offseason," Clarke said. "Disappointed with a few of them, but overall, seven under par, I'm delighted to start my year off with that.

"I’m just trying to rotate a lot more and get through the golf ball a little bit better. I had a little bit too much curve on it right to left a few times.

"I will go to the range now and try and figure that out and hopefully be a little bit better tomorrow."

Clarke credited a new driver for his prowess off the tee and he was thrilled to get off to a fast start.

"Oh, most definitely," he said. "Anytime you shoot seven under at any golf course you're pleased, but obviously first tournament of the year you want to get off to a good start and I managed to have a good round today. "There's always that one you're looking forward to getting going again and it's nice to shoot a good score today.

"Obviously I like the golf course, I won here a couple years ago. Hopefully I will go out and have a couple of better rounds the next two days."

Padraig Harrington opted for the Middle East rather than Hawaii for his start to 2023 and added a one over 73 to his opening 68 to lie seven shots behind clubhouse leader Francesco Molinari in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links this morning.

Harrington double bogeyed his opening hole, the 10th, but followed with three birdies and two bogeys to sit tied 44th on three-under.

Back to form, Molinari (40) shot a second successive 67 to lead in the clubhouse on 10-under.

Seamus Power (six under), Shane Lowry (five under) and Tom McKibbin (level) are among the afternoon starters at Yas Links.