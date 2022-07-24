Darren Clarke fends off a charging Pádraig Harrington to complete rare double with Senior Open victory

Darren Clarke completed the ultimate double when he two-putted the 18th from more than 30 yards for birdie to pip a charging Pádraig Harrington by a shot for The Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles.

Eleven years after winning The Open at Royal St George’s, the burly Dungannon man (53) went into the final round tied for the lead with England’s Paul Broadhurst and closed with a one-under 69 to win by a shot from recently-crowned US Senior Open winner Harrington on 10-under par,

Harrington looked out of the reckoning when he bogeyed the seventh and double-bogeyed the ninth at the King’s Course.

But he raced home in six-under par 30 despite a two-hour weather delay due to a water-logged course, finishing birdie-birdie to set the target at 9-under with a closing 67 as Paul McGinley tied for 47th on five-over after a 74.

Clarke opened with nine pars, then bogeyed the par-five 10th. But after making birdie at the 12th to edge a shot in front, he returned after the delay and parred the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th before hitting a long range putt from the apron to two feet to claim his first Senior Major.

“Yeah, awesome,” said Clarke, after joining Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the only players to win the regular and Senior Opens.

“You know, I've made no secret of the fact that I wanted to win this more than anything. From when I turned 50, this is the one you wanted to win, so I could set it beside the other one. Pretty good feeling right now.

“Very privileged to get my name on The Open trophy and the Claret Jug, and now to get my name on this one as well and go beside some legends of the game. I feel very humbled and very honoured.”

In the penultimate women’s Major of the season, Brooke Henderson survived a rollercoaster final round and birdied the last to win the Amundi Evian Championship by one shot from American Sophie Schubert, who shot 68, on 17-under-par at Evian Resort in France.

The Canadian (24) entered the final round with a two-shot lead but after playing her first 11 holes in three-over, she birdied the 14th and 15th before making a clutch 12 footer for birdie at the par-five 18th for a level par 71 to win $1 million and add the Evian title to her first major win in the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“I didn’t play my best today but I kept trying to remind myself that I was still in it,” said Henderson, who bogeyed the first and double-bogeyed the sixth before following a birdie at the seventh with another dropped shot at the 11th.

“I hit some good shots down the stretch. I’m super excited to have my second Major championship and my 12th win on Tour.”

Stephanie Meadow made five birdies in a three-under 68 to tie for 40th on five-under as Leona Maguire birdied two of her last four holes to tie for 65th on two-over after a closing 71.

On the DP World Tour, Scotland’s Richie Ramsay (39) claimed his first win for more than seven years when he birdied three of his last five holes, closing with an eight footer for par on the final green to win the Cazoo Classic by a shot from England’s Paul Waring on 14-under par.

Tied for second with Waring and Sweden’s Jens Dantorp overnight, a shot behind France’s Julien Guerrier, Ramsay played his first 13 holes in level par but made a 12 footer at the 14th, a 23-footer at the 15th, then got up and down for par at the short 16th before rolling in a four footer at the par-five 17th.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Alejandro Del Rey won his maiden European Challenge Tour title after defeating Mateusz Gradecki on the second extra hole at the Big Green Egg German Challenge.

The overnight leader closed with a three under 69 to tie with Gradecki on 18-under before making birdie on the second trip down the 18th.

Tom McKibbin shot 68 to head the Irish challenge in joint 14th on eight-under after a 68 with Ruaidhri McGee (68) a shot further back.

Dermot McElroy was 39th on four-under after a 73 with John Murphy 43rd on three-under after a 69.