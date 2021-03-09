| 8.7°C Dublin

Danny Willett withdraws from Players Championship after positive Covid test

Danny Willett Expand

Close

Danny Willett

Danny Willett

Danny Willett

Phil Casey

Former Masters champion Danny Willett has withdrawn from this week’s Players Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

Willett, who finished 31st in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, will be replaced in the field at Sawgrass by first alternate Kramer Hickok.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: “Willett will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”

Hickok will partner fellow Americans Jason Dufner and Patton Kizzire in the first two rounds.

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

This field is required

PA Media

Top Videos

Privacy