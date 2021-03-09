Danny Willett withdraws from Players Championship after positive Covid test

Former Masters champion Danny Willett has withdrawn from this week’s Players Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

Willett, who finished 31st in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, will be replaced in the field at Sawgrass by first alternate Kramer Hickok.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: “Willett will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”

Hickok will partner fellow Americans Jason Dufner and Patton Kizzire in the first two rounds.

PA Media