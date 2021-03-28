Cowen will be short-sighted in first step to help McIlroy 

Pete Cowen likes to talk of a 21-day rule. If a change in technique works for 21 days, he claims, it’s probably right.

One suspects that the rule is set to be tested seriously by the 70-year-old Yorkshireman’s decision to work with Rory McIlroy. Cowen, after all, is the coach admired by players as a straight-talker who sells facts rather than flannel.

A daunting challenge is already indicated by McIlroy’s form in the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay in Austin, where his prospects of advancing beyond the group stage were effectively scuppered by a 6 and 5 thrashing from Ian Poulter last Wednesday. All of which was watched on TV by Cowen from his base in Rotherham.

At this stage in the player’s development, the coach is going to need wonderfully persuasive powers to get McIlroy to believe that certain changes are worth adopting. With the Masters less than two weeks away, there must be a temptation to go for a quick fix, though that’s not Cowen’s way.

In the event, the Holywood star is joining an impressive list of Irish clients Cowen has helped through the years, from Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley, to Graeme McDowell and Pádraig Harrington.

A considerable boost to this latest relationship is Cowen’s understanding of seriously gifted players. When I once asked him if they know how they achieve such ball-striking purity, he replied: “No, they don’t know how it’s done. No more than a juggler knows how he juggles 15 balls. They don’t have a clue.

“And that included Ben Hogan who was doing it correctly but didn’t understand why. Sam Snead was also doing it correctly and he didn’t know either.”

Which suggests the challenge for Cowen will be psychological as much as technical. I believe McIlroy’s greatest need right now is for an enlightened mentor who can unscramble the player’s current confusion, while mapping a clear road ahead.

In this context, the Yorkshireman has the further advantage of not being afraid of rejection, which can often be a hugely inhibiting factor, especially if there’s serious money involved. At his age and with his reputation, the experience of working with McIlroy will neither make nor break him. Rather will he approach the challenge with total fascination.

He told me: “Rory is probably the most talented hand-eye co-ordinated player you’ll ever see. Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. That’s why he can win by 10. Because he’s so far ahead of the rest. Most of the top guys are hand-eye co-ordinated, but he’s just better than the rest at doing it. By definition, however, this has to be inconsistent. One week it’s brilliant; the next week not quite so good.

“To achieve consistency, the necessary technique would almost take something away. Too much technical stuff would diminish his remarkable talent.”

This is the fine balance Cowen will be attempting to strike in the build-up to the Masters. And a prime focus will be McIlroy’s wedge play which is no longer good enough to win golf’s big prizes.

This was clearly evident in the re-scheduled 2020 Masters last November while the PGA Tour statistics tell us that from 50 to 125 yards, he ranks 138th, and is at 198th from 75 to 100 yards. We saw it again in Austin on Friday when he missed the 17th green (126 yards) with a wedge.

With the addition of putting, Christy O’Connor Jnr used to call them the “money shots”. But when Cowen takes on a client, he looks beyond narrow areas of the game. “We’re talking about the complete game,” he said. “And it’s technical efficiency not technical perfection that we’re after. We’re seeking good mechanics which work under the most extreme pressure.”