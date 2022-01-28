‘Could have been way lower’ – Rory McIlroy looks for more after second round 66 surges him into Dubai contention

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa walk off the 2nd hole during day two of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy justifiably felt a bogey-free second round of 66 could have been even better as he moved into contention for a third Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic title.

McIlroy, who won his first DP World Tour title at Emirates Golf Club in 2009 and lifted the trophy again in 2015, chipped in for an eagle on the 13th and also made four birdies to finish seven under par, four behind leader Justin Harding.

But the four-time major winner also let slip a number of opportunities on the layout's new putting surfaces, most notably three-putting from 48 feet after driving the green on the 351-yard second hole.

"Could have been way lower," McIlroy said when asked to assess his score.

"I certainly hit the ball well enough for it to be lower. I missed a few opportunities but with the way these new greens are, they get a bit chewed up in the afternoons and start to wiggle a little bit if there isn't a lot of speed on them.

"So yeah, I certainly hit the ball as good as I've done in a long time, and it could have been a few better but 66 this afternoon is a good score and sets me up for a nice weekend.

"With how I ended last year, I certainly found something, got a bit of momentum. I won on the PGA Tour and had a really good chance to win here in Dubai at the end of last season. It feels good.

"There's so many ebbs and flows in this game and the career is so long that it's sort of hard to compare one year to the next and how you're feeling and how you're hitting it.

"But I think looking back on my last 12, 14 years or whatever it's been, the body of work is there, and I've played well when I haven't felt so good and I played poorly when I felt really good.

"It's just a matter of keep showing up each and every day and try to put the lowest score possible on the scorecard and move on."

Harding added a 68 to his opening 65 to reach 11 under par, the South African aided by a spectacular eagle from 183 yards on the sixth, his 15th hole of the day.

"It might be the first time I've ever hit the fairway there, it's a hole that I bail on over the years," Harding said.

"I had a good number which allowed me to pitch it 10 or 15 (yards) short of the hole and the cameraman actually said, 'I like it'. I thought he was joking. It was just a good swing but an added bonus with going in makes up for a couple other things around the golf course."

"At the end of the day, I would have been happy coming in with nine under to be fair. It was a good hard slog, the last couple holes played quite tough with the breeze."

Harding's nearest challenger on nine under is England's Tyrrell Hatton, who followed a bogey on the first with four straight birdies and picked up three more shots on the back nine to match McIlroy's 66.

Hatton finished tied sixth in the defence of his title last week in Abu Dhabi, where he made headlines for admitting he would love the 18th hole at Yas Links to be "blown to oblivion" after making a quadruple-bogey nine in the third round.

The 30-year-old has so far kept his emotions in check in Dubai, but admitted he would have to forgive any "inconsistent" bounces on the new greens.

"I have to try and remember that and try not to be aiming at too many other things and too hard on myself," Hatton said. "That's something that I'm going to have to do well this weekend.

"There are going to be times where we have some bad phases and it just depends how I manage those, but hopefully I can kind of get myself out and hit good golf shots again."

Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington was thrilled to card a second successive 70 to start the season with weekend work for the second tournament.

Tied 20th in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week, the Dubliner (50) made three birdies and a bogey in another two-under round to sit inside the top-20 on four-under seven shots behind Harding.

"Yes, nice to be getting some more weekend work, and a pair of 70s is nice,” Harrington said.

“It was very strange as I certainly didn’t play very well for the first seven holes today and I got the most out of my round at that stage and then I played really well for the last 11 holes.

“What I am doing well, is that I am getting up-and-down a lot. That was the key also to my round yesterday and it was the same today.

“I felt very good about myself leaving the course late yesterday and I kind of took that good feeling also into today.”

Starting on the back nine at the Emirates Golf Club, Harrington got up and down for pars at the 11th, 12th and 15th before making birdies at two of the next three holes.

He made a 16 footer at the 16th, then got up and down from the back bunker for birdie at the par-five 18th to turn in two-under.

He failed to get up and down from sand at the first and dropped a shot but made a five footer for par at the fourth after going long into the back bunker.

He picked up a shot at the short seventh, knocking in a 15 footer,before finishing with two pars.

“It’s important heading into a new year you do play all four rounds in any tournament, and for this DP World Tour and each being a Rolex Series event, these are exceptionally important events for those guys playing the full season,” he said.

“You want to do well in the Race to Dubai, so you have to play well in these two events.

“I’m looking forward now to the final two rounds and hopefully I can play a lot better over the weekend.

“The way I have I played these two rounds, it would be nice to play just a little bit better over the last two days.”