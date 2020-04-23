Coronavirus: Golf courses hoping to reopen after May 5 if lockdown measures are eased

Golf is hoping to be one of the first sports to get the nod to resume on May 5 if the government opt to lessen lockdown restrictions.

There has been a halt on all Irish sport for well over a month as the country gets to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, with the latest government restrictions set to remain in place until after the May Bank Holiday weekend.

However, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a press conference that the resumption of certain sporting activities is among the broad range of measures being considered in the medium-term, provided social distancing measures can still be adhered to.

As golf is a non-contact sport, played among a maximum of four people, most of whom spend 90% of their time on the course well apart from each other, the sport's governing Bodies, the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union, are hopeful that just social golf on the country's 300-odd golf courses might be able to start sometime early in May.

Club competitions will not be allowed initially, until clubs are happy that they are able to comply with all health issues. But golf club bars and restaurants will only open when pubs and restaurants open in the rest of society.

To have a golf club bar open while the pubs of a nearby town or area are not open would lead to mayhem.

The GUI and ILGU fear that inter-club competition might not be allowed for a long time yet, something that would put the annual programme of various cups and shields, that are so popular, at risk.

Those nationwide events would normally start at this time of the year and that is not going to happen. With the added complication of clubs from the six counties needing to be able to travel later in the year, it may be that a limited programme of regional events in the autumn is the best that domestic golf can do in 2020.

Looking down the road, Dr Holohan also drew a distinction between sporting events played before large crowds and smaller events, and the GAA may spy a glimmer of hope in his differentiation between low-profile club games and elite activity such as mass-attended inter-county championship matches.

Croke Park will not be commenting on the issue ahead of a regular meeting with the Department of Sport on Friday.

However, a spokesperson stressed that "the return of the club scene is where we believe the most realistic opportunity lies."

The GAA was already resigned to the fact that this year’s senior inter-county football and hurling championships would not be starting before September at the earliest.

