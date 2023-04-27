Cork celebrates 100th anniversary of Ireland’s oldest scratch cup

Cork Golf Club will be celebrating a special centenary this weekend when it hosts the 100th anniversary Munster Men’s Amateur Open Championship.

Originally the Cork Scratch Cup, it was launched at a very divisive time in Irish history following the War of Independence, the Civil War and the burning of Cork City in December 1920.

At the time, the club was very well led by long established Cork brewers in President Arthur Frederick Sharman Crawford and Captain Albert Murphy.

An entry in the Minute Book dated 23 January 1923 states: “A Perpetual Challenge Cup to be purchased by Cork Golf Club at a price not exceeding £25.00 and that the Cup become the property of the Club with guarantors.”

It’s Ireland’s oldest active Scratch Cup and the inaugural winner in March 1923 was Cork’s James F Nicholson who beat Midleton’s TS Coppinger 8&7 in the 36-hole final.

Redmond Simcox, George Crosbie and Denis O’Sullivan have five wins while Jimmy Bruen, John Dillon MacCormack and Tom Cleary have four.

The only father and son winners among the 96 champions (it was not played from 1943-46) are George Crosbie Snr and his son George, and Loyal Goulding and his son Niall.

In a tribute to the 1923 format, the top 16 after Saturday’s 36-hole qualifier will do battle in matchplay on Sunday and Monday.