Conor Purcell stays in touch with leaders after solid round in Australia

Conor Purcell was pleased to chisel out a level par 72 at Kingston Heath and go into the weekend just six shots behind Adam Scott and David Micheluzzi in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Portmarnock star (25) made three birdies and three bogeys to tie for 16th on two-under at halfway.

“It was a good day’s work,” Purcell said. “Kingston can be tricky off the tee and it didn’t suit my eye too much so it was nice to get it around in a half decent score.

“Visually it sets up hard. The bushes and bunkering are very good and makes you play conservatively.

“We’ve two rounds on the Victoria Course now so the plan is to do the same again. There’s nothing to change so I’ll just do the best I can and keep it in play.”

Scott eagled the last in a brilliant course-record-equalling 63 to share the lead with first round pacesetter Micheluzzi heading into the weekend.

The 2009 champion had started the day six shots behind fellow home favourite Micheluzzi but carded five birdies and that closing eagle at Victoria Golf Club to soar to the summit at eight under.

Former World Number One Scott admitted he had been frustrated with his 71 on day one but was glad to harness all his experience as he looks for DP World Tour win number 12 and a second on home soil.

“I kind of tempered my expectations on everything, my own ability today and what I can do to the golf course,” Scott said. “I really felt like I had to come out here, really not take any chances, not push anything. If it was tricky at all, to play safe.

“I executed most of the day, so even when I laid back, I managed to put it in a good spot still and take the trouble out and not make any errors.

“Maybe not so much tomorrow. It’s spread a little bit, the leaderboard, I guess, although I didn’t have a good look at it and hopefully I can keep running in this direction tomorrow.

“It’s always nice when the tournament can take a lot of players out of it. If I can play well tomorrow and anyone else can come with and it’s only a few guys in it, that’d be a great position for Sunday. Then maybe I have some advantage from experience.”

Micheluzzi had maintained his three-shot advantage for much of the day but bogeyed the 16th and last at Kingston Heath Golf Club to sign for a 71.

The 26-year-old was relishing the chance to play in the final group on Saturday with 2013 Masters champion Scott and was proud of himself for staying under par in round two.

“It was a grind,” Micheluzzi confessed. “I didn't hit it my best.”

As for playing with Scott in round three, he said: “It's pretty cool. It's one of the things I've dreamed of, Australian Open with Scotty, yeah, yeah, it will be insane.

“The amount of people that will be there and all that will be pretty cool. I'm just looking forward to it.

“I'm just going to go out and play some golf. If it's good enough it's good enough, if not, won't stress. I know I'm playing good golf going into next year or going into the next couple of events after this. I'll just keep plugging away at it and if it happens it happens. If not, then so be it, go on to the next one.”

Geary shot a 69, while Barron and Wiebe both recorded rounds of 68 to sit a shot ahead of Dane Nicolai Højgaard, German Velten Meyer, Frenchman Pierre Pineau and home duo Cameron Percy and Shae Wools Cobb.

Open champion Cameron Smith made the two-over cut on the mark after a 73 at Kingston Heath.

Australia's Hannah Green leads the women's event on 11 under, while World Number One Kipp Popert has a one stroke advantage over Ireland's Brendan Lawlor in the Australian All Abilities Championship @ the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Popert shot a one-under 71 at Victoria as Lawlor made four birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey five at the seventh in a 72.