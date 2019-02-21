Confirmed: Rory McIlroy will not play in the 2019 Irish Open

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will sit out this season's Irish Open.

The world number eight had been the tournament host in recent seasons and strived to place the Irish Open among the European Tour's top events.

However, he says missing out on this year's edition at Lahinch will give him a better chance of lifting the Claret Jug at the Open Championship at Portrush.

The Irish Open will be played, as is the norm, two weeks before the major in July. All Rory's efforts will be directed towards giving himself the best possible chance to secure what he says would be the 'biggest achievement' of his career by winning on the North Coast.

McIlroy must play four European Tour events this season if he is to hold on to his European Tour card for the 2020 season, which he says is his intention.

Paul McGinley is this year's tournament host at the Irish Open.

Belfast Telegraph