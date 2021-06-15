Comfortable Lowry a Major threat

Paul McGinley reckons Shane Lowry decision to embrace the American Dream makes him a serious threat to golf’s US Open heavyweight contenders.

McGinley expects only the game’s elite to handle a classic US Open test at Torrey Pines and while he doesn’t rule out Rory McIlroy, he sees in-form Lowry as a better bet now that he’s decided to move to the US.

“I think that’s been a weight off his shoulders,” McGinley said of Lowry’s US move. “I just think he’s a guy who is just getting better and better and more comfortable on the PGA Tour. His game is starting to get tailored more to the challenge.”

As for McIlroy, he insists he’ll never write him off as a Major contender despite a near seven-year drought.

“I don’t think we’re near that yet,” he said. “He’s still in his early 30s. You certainly can’t dismiss Rory McIlroy. I certainly wouldn’t be discounting him. It’s a test that will suit a Rory McIlroy if he finds a bit of form.”

He’s praying the USGA refuses to be goaded into pairing the feuding Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, fearing the ‘Mad Scientist’ could be heckled.

“There’s no doubt that he got quite a lot of it at Memorial and I thought Brooks crossed the line when he went on social media and kind of encouraged them by saying if you do get kicked out, don’t worry, there’s a case of beer I’ll put up for prizes if anybody is escorted off,” McGinley said.

“I didn’t like to see that at all. That’s wrong, and we already have enough of the baba booeys and mashed potatoes and all that stuff going on. I would say the USGA would have extra security out there to try and stamp that out.”

McGinley expects a traditional US Open set-up that favours the world’s top 10 with the likes of Koepka, DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa the obvious favourites in “a heavyweight contest”.

“I see this is a pretty generic test of the modern game which all of those top players in the world excel at — power hitting, being powerful out of the rough, great iron play and good solid putting.”



Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is looking forward to the next Major after racking up her third top-10 finish of the season in San Francisco with Lowry’s former caddie Dermot Byrne on her bag.

The Cavan star overcame bad starts to the second and third rounds in LPGA Mediheal Championship, including a double-bogey at the first on Saturday.



“I think we were fortunate that we clicked pretty early on, which was good,” she said after finishing tied ninth.

