Coltart: Rory should be angry he is now a Major let-down

Former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart hopes Rory McIlroy is furious with his performance after his Major drought continued in the US Open.
McIlroy finished in a tie for eighth at Winged Foot, his best result in the US Open since his record-breaking victory at Congressional in 2011, but has now gone six years since winning the last of his four Major titles.
The former world No 1 felt he still had a chance after starting the final round six shots behind leader Matthew Wolff, but he four-putted the first hole to run up a double-bogey six.
McIlroy had been a shot off the lead after following an opening 67 with a birdie on the first hole in round two, but collapsed to a 76 and then followed a superb 68 on Saturday with a final round of 75.
"I hope he's really angry at this because he's six years now from a Major championship," Coltart said following the tournament.
"It's no use talking about this as being another top-10 performance. He played himself out of it when he should have been playing himself in it; he got off to a fantastic start in the second round, he just let it get away from him.
"He got himself back into it with a fantastic third round and started off with a double bogey (on Sunday). He wasn't at the races. With the talent that he has, the ability that we know he has, he should be going into a little quiet room on his own and screaming the walls down."
The US Open was won by American Bryson DeChambeau.
McIlroy needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam and will have two opportunities to do so in quick succession.
This year's Masters will take place from November 12-15 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the world's best players will be back at Augusta National in April 2021.
