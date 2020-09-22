Coltart: Rory should be angry he is now a Major let-down

Rory McIlroy during the final round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 19

Former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart hopes Rory McIlroy is furious with his performance after his Major drought continued in the US Open.

McIlroy finished in a tie for eighth at Winged Foot, his best result in the US Open since his record-breaking victory at Congressional in 2011, but has now gone six years since winning the last of his four Major titles.

The former world No 1 felt he still had a chance after starting the final round six shots behind leader Matthew Wolff, but he four-putted the first hole to run up a double-bogey six.

McIlroy had been a shot off the lead after following an opening 67 with a birdie on the first hole in round two, but collapsed to a 76 and then followed a superb 68 on Saturday with a final round of 75.

"I hope he's really angry at this because he's six years now from a Major championship," Coltart said following the tournament.

"It's no use talking about this as being another top-10 performance. He played himself out of it when he should have been playing himself in it; he got off to a fantastic start in the second round, he just let it get away from him.

"He got himself back into it with a fantastic third round and started off with a double bogey (on Sunday). He wasn't at the races. With the talent that he has, the ability that we know he has, he should be going into a little quiet room on his own and screaming the walls down."

The US Open was won by American Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam and will have two opportunities to do so in quick succession.

This year's Masters will take place from November 12-15 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the world's best players will be back at Augusta National in April 2021.

Irish Independent