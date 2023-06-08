Co Armagh’s redesigned 18th fit for an archbishop

County Armagh Golf Club has officially cut the ribbon on a renovated and updated closing hole, marking another important step in the club’s ambitious course development programme.

The previous incarnation, a sweeping par four dog-leg from an elevated tee has been replaced by a testing long par three featuring a two-tiered green.

Designed by renowned Irish golf architect, Ken Kearney, and built to the highest standards by DAR Golf, the new hole measures 201 yards from the back tee.

What sets this 18th hole apart is its unrivalled setting.

Few clubs in all of Ireland can boast such a majestic backdrop as the historic city of Armagh. Nestled within the magnificent palace demesne, Kearney has designed the hole to maximise the dramatic backdrop of the city’s two cathedrals.

It’s a truly memorable and testing finishing hole, which will in time become the club’s signature hole.

The 2023 men’s Club Captain, Gerry Kelly, paid thanks to the many people who had come together to create the new hole.

“There have been many meetings and lengthy discussions, but I hope you are all proud of your achievement,” he said. “This is a significant day in the club’s 130-year history and the new hole will be a real legacy to look back on.

“The last time we opened a new hole was on 5th May 1975, when the club went from a nine to an 18-hole course.”

With a buoyant and growing membership base, the unveiling of the 18th hole is just the beginning of County Armagh Golf Club’s vision for the future. In the years to come, the club will embark on a transformative journey, redeveloping bunkers in 2024 and enhancing other holes in future years.

The club, which also boasts the award-winning Parkland Restaurant, remains open for new members, and welcomes visitors, societies and corporate events to enjoy playing this beautiful parkland course.

The club was formed in 1893 under the auspices of the Armagh Archery and Lawn Tennis Club. When the land – some 350 acres – was sold in 1916 to the Diocesan Council, the club was granted an annual tenancy at a nominal rent.

The design of the new 18 holes was entrusted to Don Patterson, the Warrenpoint professional, and Alan Smith, a course architect.

On May 3, 1975, over 400 people gathered around the first tee to watch the historic occasion of the opening of an 18-hole course which has been improved consistently over the past 48 years,