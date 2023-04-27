CMAI keen to tap into management talent pool

Niall Keyes knows talent when he sees it – his sister Marian Keyes is a hugely successful author – and there are opportunities there for a host of people working in the golf business to improve their qualifications and aspire to even greater success in the world of golf.

Ireland boasts some of the best club managers in the world and the newly relaunched Club Management Association of Ireland (CMAI) is keen to find the next generation of leaders.

As President of the CMAI, Keyes is excited about the opportunities they can create for a host of people currently working in the industry and help them get the qualifications they need to become world-class club managers.

The CMAI provides prestigious learning courses for its members through participation in the CMAE Management Development programme – the Club Management Diploma (CMDip) and the globally-recognised Certified Club Manager (CCM).

“We want to move forward to appeal to more than just the golf industry because we recognise that our programmes are relevant to other clubs,” explains Niall, who ran a recruitment firm in Prague for 20 years before moving home with his family to start a Masters in Sports Management at UCD in 2012.

From there, he went to Leinster Golf as Championships Manager before moving on to become general manager at Wicklow Golf Club following a successful stint at Killiney.

“There are many other sporting organisations and city clubs, for example, that are led and managed by people who would need the same core competencies that golf club managers have, and we have an education programme for those people.

“That very much aligns with what they do on a day-to-day basis. The other reason is that we’ve been very focused on actual leaders within the industry and haven’t really tapped into future leaders.

“So we’ve created an associate membership for people on track to become managers of our industry at a reduced rate in order to train and develop them and have a wider pool of people within our industry to succeed people like me in the years to come.

“You might have a director of golf, you might have a PGA professional that’s trying to cross over, you might have a food and beverage manager within your organisation that you feel could take these things on.

“So there are many people within the golf industry that could very easily do the job that we do on a day-to-day basis, but we’re not necessarily tapping into them. And we actually have an education programme that would help them advance within their clubs.”

Ireland has 15,000 sports clubs, and with just 120 members here, the CMAI wants to double the number of managers or associates over the next three years.

While the CCM qualification takes five years, it’s worth its weight in gold as it’s a globally recognised certification that’s held by people who run many of the world’s most prestigious clubs.