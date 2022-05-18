‘Clearly time will pass’ – Pádraig Harrington foresees Saudi-backed tour surviving moral outrage storm

Pádraig Harrington hits from the sand at the 13th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club

Pádraig Harrington believes the rebel LIV Golf Series will squeeze the DP World Tour out of the big picture if the Saudi-backed league rides out the storm of moral outrage over the source of the money.

The Dubliner admits he’d tried unsuccessfully to reach out to pal Phil Mickelson, who hasn't set foot on the course since he played the PIF Saudi International in February, then ended up at the centre of controversy for justifying dealing with "scary motherf*****s" linked with the gruesome murder of a journalist to pressure the PGA Tour to give players a bigger share of the pie.

He's convinced he has one more big one in him as he chases his fifth major in this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, providing he can fight off the mental "demons" pursuing him on the greens.

But Harrington also believes the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf project will flourish if it rides out the next two or three years as players chase "life-changing" fortunes and young players, emerging amateurs, and a growing pool of Asian talent takes the Saudi cash without a second thought for the European or PGA Tours.

"I can understand the European Tour when they turned down the Premier Golf League offer originally," Harrington said. "They didn't want to rock the boat. But that boat is being rocked now, and there are pretty rough seas ahead.

"You have a rival tour to the PGA Tour, which the European Tour was, kind of. Ultimately the European Tour is the one getting squeezed. It's going to go from being the second tour to maybe not. The majors are obviously going to gain with two rival tours."

Harrington sees the moral issue going away eventually as the Saudi-backed league gains traction with the question of world ranking points and access to the majors the only doubt.

"As much as it's being used as a stick to beat those guys and it is a big issue for anyone who is going, clearly time will pass," Harrington said of the moral outrage.

"There is no doubt the moral side of it has been the low hanging fruit that has been used to beat them back. That has come back to bite them (the DP World Tour and PGA Tour) because if they (LIV) go ahead, they get over that.

"It's not like my own country doesn't do a lot of business in Saudi Arabia. As much as it's being used as a stick to beat those guys and it is a big issue for anyone who is going, clearly time will pass.

"If they build it and players go, then younger players and Asian players, who have no allegiance to anywhere, that's where the growth is at.

"Young players will go there and know no different. It's not like they have played the European Tour for 20 years. They have no allegiance. They are starting off. It's a big deal. If (LIV) survives two or three years, it becomes normality.

"The only issue at the table here, after the moral question, will be this: Do they get world ranking points and will they still be able to play the majors? That's the one issue that hasn't been cleared up."

He understands why 30 players in Europe, "middle of the road players", have sought releases to play for $25 million in London next month with a first prize of $4 million.

The Dubliner (50) insists he hasn't been made an offer and is happy he doesn't have to make a decision.

"I haven't got a number because I don't have to think about it," Harrington said. "If someone said, here's a million to go play, I'd go, no. If you said here's $100 million, now I have to sit and think about it.

"Myself and Greg (Norman) get on great, but we haven't discussed it on a personal level. I am not disappointed. I am delighted I don't have to make a decision.

"It will be tough in five or six years' time if I have left $50 million on the table."

As for close pal Mickelson, who is not defending his title this week, Harrington points out that his views on the Saudi-backed league do not define the left-hander as a person, and he needs to get back to being a golfer.

"Phil has to do what's right for him at this very moment," Harrington said. "For me, that would be turning up and playing this week. At this very moment, it's a very awkward situation. But we all live in different parallels.

"A guy explained it and said, you can be a dictator in your family, a communist with your outer family, all the way down to a libertarian with your friends. In different situations you have different reactions and Phil as much he has all that other stuff going on, he has to go back and play golf.

"Just because someone has an opinion like that in a certain area, it doesn't mean they think like that all the way. It is not black and white.

"Everybody is not in one camp all the time. No matter what you think of Phil, I haven't talked to him. I have tried, I would say get yourself out here and play golf. Because he is a golfer. That's what he does. He plays golf.”