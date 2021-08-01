| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Carving its own place in history

Dermot Gilleece

With strong links to former Taoiseach Jack Lynch, Skibbereen is building for the future on a solid base

Jack Lynch Expand
Skibbereen Golf Club, west Cork Expand

Close

Jack Lynch

Jack Lynch

Skibbereen Golf Club, west Cork

Skibbereen Golf Club, west Cork

/

Jack Lynch

Where there might have been the forlorn stump of a once-proud Douglas-fir, a beautiful wood-carving adorns the left side of the first green. Which is perhaps typical of the progressive thinking at Skibbereen and West Carbery Golf Club, whose members have much to celebrate this weekend.

The strategically-placed tree, often the source of grief for hopeful handicappers, fell victim to a particularly destructive storm. This prompted an enthusiastic member to enlist the wood-carving skills of Nathan Solomon, who left his native Kent 28 years ago and found a new home in West Cork, in the village of Drimoleague.

It features an eagle, the emblem the club adopted from the celebrated local newspaper (since replaced by The Southern Star), looking east towards the second tee. At the back is a carving of a wood nymph, while the creation is completed by a beefy branch which has evolved into a cleverly carved fox.

Top Videos

Privacy