Carton House to host KPMG Women’s Irish Open in 2024

The O’Meara Course at Carton House will host the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in 2024.

The five-star Fairmont resort in Co Kildare boasts two championship courses - the Montgomerie and the O'Meara.

Speaking at this week’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle, Martin Mangan, General Manager of Carton House, said: “I know I speak for everyone here at Carton House, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, when I say we are delighted to host the 2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

“With two magnificent Championship Golf Courses here at Carton House, golf is at the heart of the estate and a huge attraction for guests from here and overseas.

“It's a great privilege to host the 2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open and our Director of Golf, Liam McCool, along with the fantastic greenkeepers will have the O'Meara course looking it's very best and ready for a fantastic weekend of golf, welcoming the best golfers from Ireland and around the world."

Since its reincarnation in 2022, the KPMG Women’s Irish Open has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated events in the Ladies European Tour with Leona Maguire insisting it has a major feel.

Cian Branagan, Tournament Director of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and CEO of Forefront Sports said: “Carton House, Fairmont is an incredible venue and I’m really excited for the 2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open to take place there.

“The O’Meara course is the perfect challenge for the Ladies European Tour stars and the team has already been fantastic to work with.

“We look forward to a successful 2024 Championship as we move to the Leinster region with our title partners, KPMG.”

Mark Nolan of Dromoland Castle added: “This announcement marks a momentous occasion for women's golf in Ireland, and we couldn't be prouder to pass the torch to Carton House, which comes after two successful years of hosting the Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle and reintroducing the event to the LET calendar after a 10-year absence.”

There is an option to bring the tournament back to Dromoland Castle within three years with 2027, when Adare hosts the Ryder Cup, a likely date.