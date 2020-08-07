Carton House gunning for first senior title in Cups and Shields

Eye on the prize: Ireland golf team member Keith Egan attempts to sink a putt at the launch for this year’s AIG Cups & Shields at the GUI National Golf Academy at Carton House in Maynooth. Photo: Sportsfile

Strength in depth and team bonding will be bigger factors than ever as Carton House bid for their first All-Ireland senior title in the 2020 AIG Cups and Shields.

Insurance giants AIG launched the massive inter-club event with Dublin GAA stars Davy Byrne and Hannah Hegarty at GUI headquarters yesterday where Carton House's Irish International standout Keith Egan revealed that the Kildare club is gunning for the blue riband AIG Senior Cup.

"We have an unbelievably good panel with lads back from college in the US such as Marc Boucher and Jack Doherty," said Egan, who earned his first Irish cap last year.

"We are just keeping our fingers crossed that the coronavirus allows us to finish out the season and we can contend for an All-Ireland title."

The reigning Leinster champions were devastated to lose by one hole to Senior Cup specialists Galway Golf Club in last year's decider in Westport and they are leaving no stone unturned so they can make this year's AIG Cups & Shields Finals at Donegal Golf Club from October 15-18.

"We have 10 guys who have championship experience so it is a very strong squad," said Egan. "Losing to Galway really stung last year.

"We have a very competitive panel and we really want to win for each other, there's great team bonding and it means a lot to us."

After losing in the final of the South of Ireland Championship, Egan (27) is also determined to win an individual title this term with the AIG Irish Amateur Close at Rosapenna (October 9-11) one of his big goals.

Westport (AIG Junior Cup), Tandragee (AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield), Charleville (AIG Pierce Purcell Shield) and Limerick (AIG Barton Shield) collected the silverware in last year's GUI finals.

The AIG Ladies Cups and Shields were cancelled in May, however, which means that Limerick (AIG Junior Cup), Mullingar (AIG Intermediate Cup), New Forest (AIG Minor Cup), East Cork (AIG Challenge Cup), Portumna (AIG Junior Foursomes), and Limerick (AIG Senior Foursomes) will reign until next year.

Aidan Connaughton, Head of Personal Insurance at AIG Ireland, said: "We're delighted with the relationships we have built with both the GUI and ILGU over the years and we hope both the unions and their members have benefited from our commitment to them."

To celebrate the start of the campaign, AIG Insurance revealed that GUI and ILGU members who take out car or home insurance with AIG will not only be able to avail of discounted rates but will also be able to claim further savings on car and home insurance including free golf club equipment cover up to €2,000 if stolen from a locked car boot.

Irish Independent