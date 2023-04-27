Carrick-on-Shannon to stage innovative pairs event in May

Carrick-on-Shannon was extended from nine to 18 holes in 2003, and if you haven’t played the new course yet, head for lovely Leitrim to play the club’s Pairs Stableford event from 5-6 May.

It’s a four-ball better-ball competition where the “low man” (he must be a 3 or better) plays from the back tees off scratch with the higher handicap player (max. handicap 18) going out from the medal tees.

Founded in 1910, the Co Leitrim club had two homes before moving to its stunning Shannonside location at Woodbrook in 1944, where John McAllister’s nine-hole course was extended to 18 holes by Martin Hawtree and Marc Westenborg in 2003.

It offers stunning views of the Shannon and maasuring 5,767 metres from the back tees, it is a great test of golf.

The new Hawtree nine sits in the middle of the routing from the sixth to the 14th, with the par-three eighth and 13th holes two crackers.

The pairs event is also open to professional golfers, and entries can be made via carrickgolf18@gmail.com or by calling 071-9667015.

Entry costs for the pairs event cost €150 per team, with €1,000 for the winners and €500 for the runners-up.