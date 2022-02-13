| 7.8°C Dublin

Carr lives long in our memories

Dermot Gilleece

Friday marks the centenary of our most decorated amateur golfer

Joe Carr: &lsquo;It was the warmth of his personality which made the greatest impact.&rsquo; Photo: David Conachy Expand

Joe Carr: ‘It was the warmth of his personality which made the greatest impact.’ Photo: David Conachy

The telephone call came at around breakfast time on a Sunday. “That was a bit rough in the paper this morning,” said Joe Carr, with typical directness.

It was November 10, 2002 and he was reacting to printed extracts from his biography, Breaking 80, in the Sunday Independent under the banner headline ‘Joseph Benedict Waters’. His call surprised me since we had gone through this matter thoroughly during the preceding months, yet it emphasised the impact of seeing something very personal in cold print, especially in a newspaper headline.

