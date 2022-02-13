Carr lives long in our memories

The telephone call came at around breakfast time on a Sunday. “That was a bit rough in the paper this morning,” said Joe Carr, with typical directness.

It was November 10, 2002 and he was reacting to printed extracts from his biography, Breaking 80, in the Sunday Independent under the banner headline ‘Joseph Benedict Waters’. His call surprised me since we had gone through this matter thoroughly during the preceding months, yet it emphasised the impact of seeing something very personal in cold print, especially in a newspaper headline.

Next Friday, February 18, is the centenary of Ireland’s most decorated amateur golfer. And therein lies a fascinating tale. When it was agreed with Joe’s family that I should write his long-overdue story, he and I sat down at around this time in 2002 in his charming cliffside abode on Balscadden Road in Howth, overlooking Ireland’s Eye.

Apart from interviews, there would be access to extensive scrapbooks, lovingly compiled by Joe’s wife Dor, the mother of their six children, Jody, Roddy, John, Sibéal, Gerry and Marty, who died in 1976.

My tape recorder was at the ready. “Well,” said Joe, “you know the beginning. I was born in Portmarnock clubhouse . . .” “No, Joe,” I interjected. “That’s not the version I want. Let’s have the real story.”

In a timely piece of subterfuge, courtesy of a friend of mine in the civil service, I had come armed with a copy of Joe’s birth certificate.

According to popular legend, he was born in the clubhouse of Portmarnock GC to James Carr, the club steward, and his wife Kathleen. In fact, his birth took place on February 18 1922 on the far side of Dublin city at 19 Turvey Avenue in Inchicore, where he was christened Joseph Benedict Waters.

His mother and father were George and Margaret Mary ‘Missie’ Waters (nee McDonough). And in noting that McDonough was also the maiden name of Kathleen Carr, the background emerges of a remarkable, family agreement which shaped young Joseph’s life.

While Missie Waters was pregnant with Joseph, who would become the fifth of her seven children, her married sister was nearing the end of a seven-year stay in far-off India where husband, James, was a warrant officer in the 5th Royal Irish Lancers. And, as it happened, Kathleen suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child.

Joe paused for a moment before it all came tumbling out like a torrent which he had successfully dammed for 80 years. I could see it wasn’t easy for him, but once he had made the decision, there was no going back.

He had become Joe Carr through what was an unofficial adoption. Though he later, legally, changed his surname, he continued to live with the pain of his hidden origins, until it finally became public in his book.

In retracing a remarkable career, my regular visits to himself and his second wife, Mary, became an absolute delight. From his familiar greeting “My dear boy . . .” one was made to feel special in his company. And the more I got to know him, the more conscious I became of what Hollywood moguls described as star quality, which explained why Americans adored Carr’s ready smile, his sportsmanship and most of all his warmth.

Yet this latest Carr home could present something of a challenge in cold weather. Even with biting north-westerlies sweeping over Ireland’s Eye, every door and window of the house was open, to facilitate Joe’s emphysema. So a visit could mean dressing as I might for a round of golf at Sutton or Portmarnock, which were visible in the distance from his charming terrace.

Still, there was always the reward of a cup of tea and a tasty, smoked salmon snack prepared by Mary to accompany lively conversation from Joe, whose enthusiasm for golf never waned. Mind you, by that stage his interest tended to focus on gambling and it wasn’t unusual to find him sitting up in bed in mid-morning, almost snowed under with faxes detailing every conceivable tournament wager. And when you asked how the balance sheet stood, he would be honest enough to reply: “That fecker . . . let me down again.”

Given that the book should have been done years previously, a topical title was clearly a problem. I came up with “At last, an 80 worth Celebrating”, as a working title because of Joe’s 80th birthday in February 2002. Later, Joe’s son Roddy and I agreed on the title Breaking 80 which was launched by Dr Patrick Hillery in Sutton GC in November 2002.

Two months later, Joe received a personal note from a distinguished, long-time friend. Under the Golden Bear logo, it read: “Dear Joe, Barbara and I greatly appreciated your thinking of us at Christmastime.”

It went on: “Breaking 80: The Life and Times of Joe Carr is a welcome addition to our library. We wish you a happy, healthy 2003 and hope that this will be the year that brings a chance for our paths to cross again. Until then, all the best. Warm regards, Jack.”

For me, interviewing Nicklaus was one of the more exciting aspects of the project. The original plan was that I would travel to Baltimore and meet the great man during the US Senior Open in June 2002, but fitness problems caused him to withdraw. So, interviews were done by telephone to his Florida home.

The following December, Joe and the Bear met for the last time. And the circumstance was memorable. While here on a working visit to his latest design project at Killeen Castle, Nicklaus visited Sutton GC to honour his friend.

There, on a Tuesday evening, he sat in the Joe Carr Room, surveying the player’s extensive memorabilia. And later at dinner, he spoke with obvious affection of a man he described as: “A fun-loving guy who could play golf really well.”

On arrival, the celebrated guest had gingerly picked his way in darkness down the clubhouse steps from the car park at about 6.30pm. That’s when it transpired the entire area was in an electrical blackout.

In the event, Nicklaus understood and addressed his audience without amplification. “I’m sorry you had this problem here tonight,” he said. “But who really cares? Sometimes it’s the problems that make an evening more interesting.”

The two men engaged in gentle teasing, like the regular contributions Joe once made to Barbara Nicklaus’s cashmere-sweater fund, through bets lost to the Bear during practice rounds for the Open Championship.

Meanwhile, the first course of an enforced candlelit dinner, was hardly completed when the lights came on. And Nicklaus was correct: everybody coped wonderfully well, especially the kitchen staff.

In the words of the Bard, those two great players remained “as constant as the northern star” and when Joe was posthumously inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007, Nicklaus was pleased to deliver the commendation.

Michael Bonallack was another great friend who, on hearing of Joe’s death on June 3, 2004, remarked that his timing had been superb, right to the end. For he passed away at 6.45pm on a Thursday, just as his fellow past-captains of the Royal and Ancient were assembling for pre-dinner drinks at a function in St Andrews to mark their club’s 250th anniversary.

The pair had fought memorable battles, especially in the British Amateur. And as Bonallack remembered: “Joe was a magnificent ambassador, not only for the R and A but for golf. I still have to meet a finer sportsman, who took victory or defeat in the same, cheerful manner.”

It is impossible to imagine anyone coming anywhere close to JB’s 40 championship wins, which included three British Amateurs. Yet Bonallack was right. It was the warmth of his personality which made the greatest impact.