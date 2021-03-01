Carey has the drive to really reach for the stars

Padraig Harrington might be Irish golf’s arch tinkerer-in-chief, but even the Ryder Cup skipper would raise an eyebrow in admiration for a fellow Dubliner looking to make a big impression in the game.

Castleknock’s David Carey is no household name, even after shooting the lowest round ever recorded by a professional on tour — an 11-under 57 — en route to his maiden professional win on the Alps Tour in 2019.

He threw in a brace of 61s shortly after that, winning his First Stage event at the European Tour Qualifying School with ease. But just when he was getting ready to begin his big push for European Tour credentials last year, the Covid-19 pandemic left him stranded at home in Castleknock.

Coach Shane O’Grady, who has steered Leona Maguire from girls golf to the LPGA Tour, raves about Carey’s work ethic and his record ball speed, which at 197 mph (317 kmh) puts him in the same big-hitting league as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

The flat-capped US Open champion has long been an inspiration for Carey, but the Dubliner took things a step further during last year’s coronavirus lockdown by going full-Bryson with the rest of his game.

He hasn’t piled on the pounds just yet, but he spent six months last year changing to single-length irons, winning with them in his first two outings.

“It’s quite dangerous, giving me a lot of time off,” joked the former Irish Boys international (24), who last week signed a contract to represent holiday resort giants Darwin Escapes as a brand ambassador.

“I had so much time at home, I started experimenting and trying everything, and one thing led to another, and now all my clubs are now the same length.”

After weeks tweaking his sticks, Carey took them out for a Team Ireland Golf event at The K Club’s Ryder Cup course in July and birdied the par-five 18th to win the money.

“It’s one thing hitting balls on the range or into a net and looking at numbers, but it is another thing to stand on the 18th at The K Club, knowing I need a birdie to win,” added the Castleknock man, who reduced the 537-yard finishing hole to a drive, a 175-yard gap wedge and two putts.

He looked set to return to tour life in January when he headed to the Algarve for winter work in the Portugal Pro Tour and won a three-round charity pro-am at Quinta Do Lago, shooting scores of 69, 69 and 64 to tie with European Tour star Cormac Sharvin.

But the coronavirus put paid to that too, and while he managed to spend three weeks in Dubai practising with fellow professional Conor O’Rourke, he’s eagerly waiting for the Alps Tour to crank back into action at the end of March.

“I just want to get a run of events going because things were going really well at the end of 2019 after shooting the 57, winning on the Alps Tour, and winning the First Stage of Tour School,” he said last week.

“It would be great just to get going again because not only am I playing an awful lot better than I was then, my equipment is better, I’m hitting it 35 yards further, and I feel like I have a better game than I had then. I’d just love to get out and have a run of events.”

Golf fans who watched DeChambeau’s antics last year will know all about his quest for speed and distance, culminating in his spectacular US Open win at Winged Foot.

But while Carey is frequently mocked by his peers or former amateur rivals for his DeChambeau-style flat cap and his big-hitting obsession, he’s matured into a serious athlete over the past two years and been justly recognised by Team Ireland as one of Ireland’s potential future stars.

“I have always been interested in looking at things from a slightly different perspective,” he said of his reputation as someone who cares little what others are saying about him.

“Maybe sometimes that’s taken me down the wrong route, but once I understand what’s happening, I think that’s going to be very beneficial.”

While he’s just 5’9” and 167lbs (similar to McIlroy), his ball-striking numbers are almost as impressive, and he’s got no intention of giving up on his dream.

“At the moment, my record ball speed is 197 mph,” said Carey, whose stock seven-iron carries between 200 and 205 yards while his driver carry varies between 310 and 340 yards depending on the flight and shape.

“At some stage this year, I hope to break the 200 mph barrier. I will never be at that speed on the golf course. The idea is to get your max up so that your playable speed gets higher. I had the GC Quad out on the course in Dubai, and I played around at a solid 187 or 188 mph average.

“That’s swinging at 85 per cent, not jumping at it. I can get it to the 190s on the golf course, but I have to swing a lot harder at it, but I’m getting there. I’d like to get a 191-192 as a smooth one. That’s another three or four miles an hour, so that would be the goal for the next year, just a creep further up there,” he added.

While he hears people say “Hi Bryson” as they see him on the range with his flat cap, his JumboMax grips and his single-length irons, Carey couldn’t care less as he relentlessly chases his dream.

“I try not to say too many outcome-related goals because you are disappointed not to achieve them,” he revealed. “I try to focus on what I can control, which is to keep improving so I will keep working away, and one of these days, I’ll be playing on the European Tour, playing in the biggest events in America and playing in Majors, and hopefully, that leads onto to lots of Majors as well. I don’t see any reason why I can’t. Someone has to go win them.”

As for that flat cap, it’s not a homage to DeChambeau but Ben Hogan.

“Hogan is renowned as one of the best ball-strikers ever, if not the best, but I’d never realised he’d gone bankrupt and failed and gone back to teaching, and then he tried again and failed again,” he said.

“He’s an inspiration for any professional trying to work their way up and see what they can achieve.

“At the end of the day, I always believe the guy who does the most efficient practice is the guy who’s going to come out on top.

“It might not happen overnight, or in a day or in a month, in a year, but given enough time, the guy who works the hardest and does his research is going to be the guy who gets there in the end.”

