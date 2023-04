Rory McIlroy and Augusta share a capacity to thrill

Rory McIlroy: ‘I do believe that the best psychologist in the world is a square face at impact.’ Picture by Eric Gay

Never mind the experts. Bitter experience has shown that the best driver for you is the one you can hit. And in his build-up to yet another crack at the career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy proved the point by successfully changing the big stick earlier this year.