Cantlay blames attention-seeking antics on ‘ridiculous’ PIP rewards

Rory McIlroy finds it “sad” to see Bryson DeChambeau heckled mercilessly, but FedEx Cup leader Patrick Cantlay blames the PGA Tour’s “ridiculous” Player Impact Programme, which measures social media popularity.

Under the PIP, the Tour will dole out $40 million in bonuses to the top 10 needle-movers, with the ongoing feud between DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka making them the leading social media stars.

The Mad Scientist has been the victim of heckling by Koepka fans and while McIlroy expressed sympathy, Cantlay pointed the finger at the Player Impact Programme.

“I think, unfortunately, it might be a symptom of a larger problem, which is social media-driven and which is potentially Player Impact Programme (PIP) derived,” Cantlay said at the Tour Championship.

“I think when you have people that go for attention-seeking manoeuvres, you leave yourself potentially open to having the wrong type of attention, and I think maybe that’s where we’re at, and it may be a symptom of going for too much attention.”

The Californian, who beat DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff for the BMW Championship on Sunday, said he would not keep any PIP money.

”I think it’s kind of ridiculous,” he said. “And when I said there’s a symptom of a larger problem, I think that’s exactly what I’m talking about.”

McIlroy, who starts the week 16th in the FedEx Cup standings, eight shots behind Cantlay as he bids to become the first three-time FedEx Cup winner, was sympathetic but also critical of DeChambeau.

“There are certainly things that he has done in the past that have brought some of this stuff on himself,” he said. “I’m not saying that he’s completely blameless in this. But at the same time, I think he has been getting a pretty rough go of it of late and it’s actually pretty sad to see because he, deep down, I think, is a nice person and all he wants to do is try to be the best golfer he can be.”

As for the Tour Championship, where Cantlay begins with a two-shot advantage, and all 30 players start within 10 strokes of the lead, McIlroy reckons the system is fair.

“The first year that it was played in this format, I started five back, and I ended up winning the tournament by three,” McIlroy said. “The people that have played well have an advantage.”

McIlroy is joined in Atlanta by fellow Ryder Cup certainties Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland as Sergio Garcia looks to make the team on merit.

But with Bernd Wiesberger and Victor Perez chasing automatic qualification in the Italian Open, McIlroy knows Pádraig Harrington could still have a problem should Shane Lowry get bumped out of the team at next week’s final-counting BMW PGA.

“If, say, someone like a Bernd or a Victor Perez or one of those guys plays their way into the team, then I think it makes it a little more difficult for Pádraig because then say, for example, if Shane doesn’t get on automatically, then you’re looking at him for a pick or whoever else.

“It’s still all a bit up in the air. But I think at this moment in time if the qualifications stopped, I think it’s a pretty simple scenario, but a lot can change over the next couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Europe’s Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew hinted that Leona Maguire would still be expected to play a rookie’s role this week despite her sensational form.

“She’s got a tremendous record in amateur golf, amateur match play in Curtis Cup and has been playing well the last year and a half,” said Matthew, who is hoping to lead Europe to just its second away win.

“I think we have a tricky problem in that so many of our players are playing well, but she will certainly be featuring there in some of the games.”

Elsewhere, 26th ranked Michael Hoey (42) tees it up in the British Challenge at The Belfry looking to consolidate his bid for European Tour promotion via the top 20 in the Road to Mallorca rankings.