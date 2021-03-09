| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Can replacing his caddie or coach arrest McIlroy’s continuing decline?

Brian Keogh

Rory McIlroy with his caddie Harry Diamond. Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA Today Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy with his caddie Harry Diamond. Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA Today

Rory McIlroy with his caddie Harry Diamond. Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA Today

Rory McIlroy with his caddie Harry Diamond. Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA Today

Rory McIlroy might not interact with social media these days, but the Holywood star will not be oblivious to calls for him to make major changes after Sunday's Bay Hill blues.

As US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau chiselled out his eighth PGA Tour victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, holding off the evergreen Lee Westwood (48) with a heady cocktail of big-hitting, controlled iron play and clutch putting, the Holywood star added two more balls to the lake at the sixth and limped away from Orlando admitting he needs to do something to change his fading fortunes.

Without a win for 16 months and bereft in the Majors for almost seven years, he fell three spots in 11th in the world yesterday — his worst ranking in three years.

Top Videos

Privacy